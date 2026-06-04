Kylie Jenner Turns Heads While Timothée Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Finals Win

While Timothée Chalamet was celebrating the New York Knicks‘ dramatic Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals, girlfriend Kylie Jenner was making headlines of her own from thousands of miles away.

Jenner shared a series of sun-soaked Instagram photos from Turks and Caicos on Wednesday night while the Knicks were battling the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The post featured the beauty mogul relaxing on the beach and quickly generated hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

The timing caught the attention of fans because Chalamet, one of the Knicks’ most recognizable celebrity supporters, was in San Antonio watching New York erase a 14-point second-half deficit for a 105-95 victory at Frost Bank Center.

By night’s end, both stars had social media buzzing for entirely different reasons.

Timothée Chalamet Continues Knicks Superfan Role

Chalamet has become synonymous with the Knicks’ playoff run.

The Oscar-nominated actor has attended numerous postseason games and has repeatedly demonstrated that basketball takes priority over even some of the entertainment industry’s biggest events.

Earlier this year, Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala to attend a Knicks playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

Chalamet’s photos and videos courtside rather than walking fashion’s most famous red carpet went viral.

The actor previously explained his passion for the Knicks during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

“That Knicks run last year, I think that was the most fun period of my life,” Chalamet said. “Those four months, I’m not even kidding. Just the Garden being electric.”

That devotion has only grown as New York advanced to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

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Kylie Jenner Has Also Supported Knicks During Playoff Run

Although Jenner spent Game 1 in Turks and Caicos, she has been part of the Knicks’ postseason journey alongside Chalamet.

The couple attended a Knicks playoff game together in April, sitting courtside alongside longtime Knicks supporters Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

More recently, Jenner joined Chalamet in Cleveland when New York completed its Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cavaliers.

Following the series-clinching victory, the pair posed for photos with several Knicks wives and girlfriends, becoming part of the celebration as the franchise secured its first trip to the NBA Finals in 27 years.

The appearance highlighted Jenner’s growing connection to the Knicks’ playoff run despite maintaining a lower profile than Chalamet during games.

Timothée Chalamet All Smiles in San Antonio Without Kylie Jenner

Wednesday’s game gave Chalamet plenty to celebrate.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points while overcoming both knee and ankle scares, helping New York rally from a double-digit deficit.

The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run to steal homecourt advantage from San Antonio and extend their playoff winning streak to 12 games.

The victory also gave New York a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

As Knicks players celebrated one of the biggest wins in franchise history, Chalamet was all smiles in San Antonio.

At nearly the same time, Jenner’s latest Instagram post was gaining traction across social media.

One was soaking up the Caribbean sun. The other was soaking in another unforgettable Knicks playoff victory.