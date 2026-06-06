Kylie Jenner’s Knicks Game 2 Status Turns Heads Amid Timothée Chalamet Buzz

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA Finals are happening in San Antonio and quite a few celebrity fans have decided to make the trip all the way from New York especially for supporting the Knicks.

Since the series is currently 1-0 in favor of New York, Game 2 at Frost Bank Center is a game everyone wants to see. And of course, the courtside crowd will be worth watching as well.

Among the various Knicks playoff fans, Timothée Chalamet is probably one of the most familiar and recognizable names.

The actor has shown up to nearly every game this postseason, home and away. His dedication is the kind that would make even the most die-hard fan nod in respect.

Is Timothee Chalamet at Knicks-Spurs Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals?

Yes, Chalamet is at Game 2. SNY’s official Knicks account captured his arrival at Frost Bank Center ahead of tip-off. He made the trip to San Antonio again, just two days after being courtside for the Knicks’ Game 1 comeback win.

That Game 1 win, a 105-95 decision where New York erased a 14-point second-half deficit, clearly took a toll on him. Chalamet posted to his Instagram Story showing ice packs on both knees, captioning it: “Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a Knicks fan throughout the playoffs. Self-care is important.”

He wasn’t alone in the stands either. Fellow Knicks faithful Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Tracy Morgan also made the trip out to Texas, keeping the celebrity section very much a New York affair deep in Spurs country.

Is Kylie Jenner at Game 2 of the NBA Finals?

Kylie​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jenner is not at Game 2. She could be presently in Turks and Caicos on a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip that also made her miss Game 1. In fact, she has been posting beach photos all week from the Caribbean and based on that it doesn’t seem she has made it back for the game.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been a loyal Knicks supporter during this run as evidenced by her attendance at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition, the couple even went on a double date with Karl-Anthony Towns and his fiancée Jordyn Woods after a playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌April.

Chalamet has skipped some of the entertainment industry’s biggest events this postseason to follow the Knicks, so the dedication is clearly real. Jenner’s absence for Games 1 and 2 is purely a scheduling conflict. With the series heading to Madison Square Garden for Game 3, expect her back courtside where she belongs.