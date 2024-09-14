Knicks’ Latest Signing Surround Jalen Brunson With More Shooting

The New York Knicks continued to surround their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson with more shooting.

On September 14, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks have signed Landry Shamet, who is a 38.4% career 3-point shooter, on a one-year deal.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shamet will likely fill the final spot on the Knicks roster, meaning they have to waive someone or make a trade to get a backup center which they need based on their current lineup.

The 27-year-old Shamet was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was the first Wichita State player selected in the first round since the now-defunct Seattle Supersonics picked Xavier McDaniel, who also played for the Knicks, in 1985 as the fourth overall pick.

Shamet was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team as he averaged 9.1 points on 42.2% 3-point shooting while splitting his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The veteran guard brings a wealth of experience, including 53 playoff games under his belt wherein he averaged 5.0 points on 36% 3-point shooting.

Shamet also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-4 Shamet joins a loaded Knicks backcourt led by Brunson with Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride, Cam Payne and rookie Tyler Kolek.

The Knicks beat two of their Eastern Conference rivals and a Western Conference powerhouse to signing Shamet.

The Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves were also interested in Shamet, Hoosphype’s Michael Scotto reported in July.

Knicks Considering 2 Veteran Centers Before Landry Shamet Signing

The Knicks were considering adding a veteran center as they search for depth at the position in the wake of Isaiah Hartenstein‘s departure in free agency, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, before Shamet’s signing.

“You have to think the Knicks are at least considering veteran bigs like JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo,” Begley wrote in his SNY’s mailbag on September 13. “Maybe they sign a veteran before the start of training camp.”

Shamet’s arrival meant the Knicks could no longer add either center on a free-agent deal.

The Knicks have to waive a minimum-salaried player on their roster, trade for a center or make a consolidation trade to open up a roster spot if they still want to add a center via the free-agent market.

With Shamet in the lineup, the Knicks are locked with the injury-prone Mitchell Robinson as the de-facto starter with the undersized Precious Achiuwa and the inexperienced Jericho Sims as his backups. They also have rookie big man Ariel Hukporti on a two-way contract.

Landry Shamet Signing Closes Door on Ex-Villanova Guard

Shamet’s signing also meant the door has been shut on veteran guard Ryan Arcidiacono to join his former Villanova teammates on the Knicks roster.

Such an outcome was expected after SNY’s Ian Begley reported on September 6 that Arcidiacono is unlikely to return.

“Worth noting here: people familiar with the matter said late last month that it was unlikely that the Knicks would use their 15th spot to sign backup guard Ryan Arcidiacono,” Begley wrote.

Arcidiacono, who was the Most Outstanding Player during the Wildcats championship run in 2016, had three stints with the Knicks since the 2021-22 season as Tom Thibodeau grew fond of his professionalism.

The Knicks have four players — Brunson, DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges — who were members of the Villanova championship teams in 2016 and 2018 in the NCAA.