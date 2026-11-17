Long before Chris Jent helped the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years, he was working behind the scenes with a young LeBron James in Cleveland.

Nearly two decades later, James still remembers the influence Jent had on his game.

During the latest episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast, released Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Philadelphia 76ers star credited the Knicks’ associate head coach for helping transform his jump shot, recalling how their partnership grew from occasional practice sessions into offseason workouts around the world.

“The detail started. Shout out Chris Jent,” James said on the podcast.

The acknowledgment offered a glimpse into the work that helped James develop from an explosive young scorer into a more complete offensive player.

LeBron James Credits Knicks Assistant Chris Jent for Shooting Evolution

James first worked with Jent when Mike Brown was coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jent joined Brown’s staff in 2006, bringing a reputation as an accomplished shooter from his playing days at Ohio State.

He shot 38.2% from the 3-point range over four seasons with the Buckeyes from 1988 to 1992, including 38.0% on 2.9 attempts per game during his senior year.

“Elite shooter. Played at Ohio State back in the day,” James recalled.

James remembered watching Jent shoot during practices, particularly when coaches participated in scout-team drills.

Despite being left-handed, Jent displayed the kind of consistent shooting mechanics that caught James’ attention.

James described watching Jent’s follow-through and the arc on his jumper before deciding to work more closely with him.

What began as occasional sessions during the NBA season eventually became a year-round commitment.

“I just started to work with him a lot,” James said.

Their partnership extended well beyond Cleveland.

James recalled inviting Jent to accompany him on international Nike promotional tours so they could continue working on his shot during the offseason.

“I need you to come with me. We need to work,” James remembered telling Jent.

The results became an important part of James’ development.

During the 2006-07 season, James shot 47.6% from the field and 31.9% from the 3-point range. Three seasons later, he became a 50% shooter for the first time, converting 50.3% of his field goals and 33.3% of his 3-pointers in 2009-10.

His 3-point accuracy had also reached 34.4% in 2008-09, reflecting progress even as his outside shooting continued to fluctuate.

Jent later revealed that their partnership intensified after the 2007 NBA Finals, when the San Antonio Spurs exposed James’ inconsistent perimeter shooting.

In a 2024 interview with the Lakers, Jent recalled their focus on rebuilding the muscle memory behind James’ jumper.

“So I give a lot of credit to where my shot is today from where it was to Chris Jent,” James said.

Mike Brown Praised Chris Jent After Knicks’ Championship Run

Jent’s connection with Brown eventually brought him to New York.

When the Knicks hired Brown in 2025, he recruited Jent from the Charlotte Hornets to become his associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

Jent played a central role in New York’s offense during the 2025-26 season, working alongside fellow assistant TJ Saint.

The Knicks built their offense around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, with Jent helping Brown manage the attack throughout their championship run.

After the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win the NBA Finals, Brown publicly endorsed Jent for a head-coaching opportunity.

“Somebody needs to give him an interview, because he will help your team win at the highest level,” Brown said following Game 5.

Brown praised Jent’s experience, his work coordinating New York’s offense and his success guiding Charlotte to the 2025 NBA Summer League championship.

The endorsement came as Jent drew interest for the Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching vacancy. He ultimately remained in New York.

LeBron James Nearly Reunited With Mike Brown and Chris Jent on Knicks

James also had an opportunity to reunite with both coaches in New York.

In July, James’ agent, Rich Paul, revealed that the Knicks would have been his preferred destination in free agency had they not won the championship.

“If the Knicks hadn’t won, there would be no board. He’d be going to the Knicks,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast.

James later confirmed during Philadelphia’s media day in September that he had envisioned joining New York before its championship changed his plans.

A move to Madison Square Garden would have reunited James with Brown, his former Cavaliers head coach, and Jent, the shooting instructor who helped reshape his offensive game nearly two decades earlier.

Instead, James joined Philadelphia, leaving the potential reunion unrealized.

Jent, who also briefly played for the Knicks during the 1996-97 season, remained in New York to help defend the franchise’s championship.

Now, while James continues his career with the 76ers, two coaches who helped guide his early development are working across the Atlantic Division.

And judging by James’ latest comments, Jent’s influence has stayed with him long after their time together in Cleveland ended.