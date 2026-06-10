LeBron James Makes Major Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Statement

Veteran forward LeBron James was not surprised to see the New York Knicks stun the San Antonio Spurs twice on the road to start the 2026 NBA Finals.

While discussing the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup on his “Mind the Game” podcast, James explained why he expected Jalen Brunson and Co. to win the first two games for a multitude of reasons, most notably because of a lack of nightlife in San Antonio.

“They went in with a free swing mentality,” James said, while adding that the Knicks benefited from a lack of distractions they would have otherwise faced at home.

“Them starting on the road and just keeping the main thing the main thing and focusing on basketball [helped them],” James continued.

“When you’re in San Antonio, you’re focused on basketball,” he added. “You ain’t doing [expletive] in San Antonio, nothing at all. Nothing, and I mean nothing.”

Knicks Take Early NBA Finals Lead

The Knicks became only the third team in NBA Finals history to win the first two games on the road, joining the 1993 Chicago Bulls (vs. Phoenix Suns) and the 1995 Houston Rockets (vs. Orlando Magic). Both of the previous two teams went on to win the championship — a good omen for New York’s chances to end its 53-year title drought.

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Knicks NBA Finals Odds Crash

When the Knicks took a 2-0 lead, their odds to win the championship skyrocketed to -500. However, those odds plumetted drastically to -190 after they dropped Game 3 at home to the Spurs on Monday. Now, many analysts feel the pressure is back on the Knicks, who can ill-afford to drop Game 4 and go back to San Antonio 2-2.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps feels the Knicks are in a must-win situation in Game 4, as the Spurs would reclaim home-court advantage by leveling up the series.

“The Knicks are under pressure in Game 4,” he wrote after the Knicks lost Game 3.

“Sure, the Knicks blew their chance to close out this series in Game 4, but they still hold home-court advantage thanks to winning both games in San Antonio and clearly will be confident they can still win there. Now, if the Spurs can do this again Wednesday night? Suddenly, the NYC party will turn into panic.”

Knicks vs Spurs Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.