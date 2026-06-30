LeBron James Linked to Knicks as Next Destination After Lakers Exit

LeBron James has never given anyone a real reason to count him out. Right now he is forty-one years old and still producing at nearly 21 points a night. His next move will be the most talked-about story in basketball all summer.

His time with the Los Angeles Lakers is done. His agent Rich Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania that James will sign elsewhere for 2026-27, ending eight seasons in purple and gold with one championship. He reportedly felt it was simply time for something new.

Knicks Fans React to LeBron James Leaving the Lakers

New York did not need long to respond. Within minutes of the news breaking, Knicks fans were already making their pitch directly to the King.

One fan begged: “please go to the knicks king, this city won’t disrespect you”

One fan argued legacy: “why go to any of those teams that does nothing for ur legacy take the vet minimum and join the Knicks our team is already made…”

One fan wrote: “Dear, Lebron James … All I ask now is you return the favor join the Knicks”

One fan kept it brief: “Vet min to the Knicks it’s time”

One fan asked: “Is this the year LeBron finally goes to the Knicks????”

One fan predicted chaos: “Lowkey if LeBron was to join the Knicks That shit would brake the internet”

One fan made the case: “BTW if I were Lebron, I’d try to get to the Knicks, not the Cavs, via a sign-and-trade. They’re already built for another championship. NY is the biggest stage.”

One fan joked: “LeBron to the Knicks for $4”

One fan speculated: “What if LeBron goes to the Knicks?”

One fan mentioned the Warriors: “LeBron coming to the Knicks if the Warriors don’t get AD”

Can the New York Knicks Actually Sign LeBron James

The fan wishlist is easy to understand, especially with a fresh championship banner hanging in the Garden. The problem is the rest of the league is not sitting around waiting. Golden State is the early favorite at -500 on DraftKings, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Cavaliers sit at +300 and the Miami Heat at +1000.

Marc Stein reported the Warriors are the most interested external team in the league right now. Draymond Green opting out of his $27.7 million deal gave Golden State the financial space to build something, and potentially go after Anthony Davis too.

The Knicks are operating under a hard limit. Owner James Dolan said he will not push New York past the second apron, a salary threshold sitting around $222 million in total commitments for next season. That makes adding LeBron at any real salary nearly impossible.

Still, fans are not wrong that New York just won their third NBA championship. A vet minimum is the only door open, but playing for a repeat at Madison Square Garden carries weight that a spreadsheet alone cannot measure.

The Warriors are the frontrunners, and the odds reflect that clearly. Whether LeBron sees New York as a real option is something only he knows, and nothing in his career history suggests the obvious move is ever guaranteed.