LeBron James Gets Brutal Message as High Tension With Lakers Continues

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are entering unfamiliar territory. For seemingly all the wrong reasons.

James and the Lakers entered their offseason earlier this week after losing Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ever since the buzzer sounded Monday night, there has arguably been more discourse on the kind of relationship James and the Lakers share than which two teams will advance to the NBA Finals in a few weeks.

What detonated rumors about the seemingly deteriorating relationship between James and the Lakers was an article written by ESPN senior writer Dave McMenamin, who highlighted a potential turning point in James’ eight years as a Laker. McMenamin detailed a moment inside the Lakers locker room earlier this season where James felt he was taken for granted by the organization.

While James may have the right to feel slighted by the Lakers in that moment, California Post writer Michael Durate encourages James to not lose sight of the times the Lakers fulfilled his requests.

“LeBron consistently says he ‘doesn’t care’ about what people think about him,” Duarte wrote. “He claims to ignore articles, podcasts and criticism. He says he’s “too busy watching golf videos on YouTube” to worry about his public perception. He says winning and his teammates are the only things that matter to him. Except his actions have not always backed up his words. You don’t storm out of a locker room over feeling underappreciated if appreciation doesn’t matter deeply to you. And there’s nothing wrong with owning that. In fact, it makes you more human.”

What Even Happened Between LeBron James and the Lakers?

It was close to the end of the 2025-26 regular season. After a Lakers win, the team gathered inside the locker room to celebrate two milestones achieved that night, one by head coach JJ Redick and the other by James.

Redick achieved his 100th win as head coach that night, while James passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the most wins by a player in NBA history.

Two stunning feats captured by a pair of Lakers on the same night.

As the Lakers acknowledged both achievements, general manager Rob Pelinka entered the locker room and gave Redick the game ball as a common celebratory gesture. It was that moment where James was turned off emotionally. According to McMenamin, James left the locker room after Redick was handed the game ball.

While Duarte understands James’ frustration at that moment, he believes the Lakers also possess the right to reflect similar feelings given everything that has unfolded in recent years.

“And at the same time, the Lakers have every right to feel frustrated,” Duarte wrote. “They gave LeBron everything he wanted. They won a championship together in 2020. They traded for Russell Westbrook when he asked. They drafted his son, Bronny. They empowered his voice for nearly a decade. And yet, since Doncic arrived, the relationship has clearly shifted.”

L.A. Urged to Talk it Out With Star

Here’s the bottom line: James and the Lakers must face each other.

James is set to enter unrestricted free agency in July. Either the Lakers offer James a contract he would be happy with, or the four-time MVP packs his bags to head elsewhere.

If it is just about James wanting the respect and admiration from the Lakers he feels he deserves, Duarte encourages both sides to talk it out.

“These two sides need to sit down and have a brutally honest conversation,” Durate wrote. “If LeBron feels unappreciated, he needs to say it directly. If the Lakers believe LeBron doesn’t show enough gratitude for what they’ve done for him, they need to stay that, too. Air all of it out.”

The Lakers have entered what is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing offseason in franchise history.

James’ immediate future will become clearer over the next several weeks.