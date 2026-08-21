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New York Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Makes Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Jeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2012 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Amar’e Stoudemire and Mike D’Antoni were inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Stoudemire made six NBA All-Star Games as a member of the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, D’Antoni was one of the best coaches of his era.

Knicks Legend Lin Makes Heartfelt Post For D’Antoni

GettyHead coach Mike D’Antoni talks with Jeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks on March 4, 2012 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 115-111 in overtime.

On Thursday, Jeremy Lin sent out two posts to Instagram.

His first post: “Coach Dantoni, thanks for literally changing the trajectory of my life. You planted the seed that I’m an NBA player when I first worked out for the Knicks even before graduating from college. You told me that was one of the best pre-draft workouts you had ever seen and from there I started to believe I belonged.

God put me on a crazy path where we reunited two years later. You instilled confidence, gave me crazy levels of empowerment and handed me the keys to the offense even before I felt I deserved them. You encourage me to make mistakes, knowing that if I just jumped out the nest, I would figure out how to fly.

Congrats on the Hall of Fame! Couldn’t happen to a better coach and man.”

Knicks Legend Lin Makes Heartfelt Post For Stoudemire

GettyJeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks and his teammate Amare Stoudemire #1 of the New York Knicks react during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 19, 2012 in New York City.

Lin’s Second Post: “STAT, thanks for welcoming me from day one. You treat me with acceptance and love even when I was the last guy on the bench. you’re a true class act through and through. People understand the fierceness, intensity and explosiveness with which you played the game of basketball. But off the court, you are filled with love, empathy, respect, and appreciation for culture, for people, for life. You left the NBA in a better place than when you found it and that is the ultimate test of one’s legacy. Congrats on the Hall of Fame bro! @amareisreal”

Looking At Lin

Lin played nine seasons for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

His 35-game stint with the Knicks (in 2012) was among the most notable runs for a player in recent history.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks Legend Jeremy Lin Makes Heartfelt Post

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