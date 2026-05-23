Linsanity Star Drops Unexpected Karl-Anthony Towns Confession Amid Knicks Run

Jeremy Lin’s unexpected Karl-Anthony Towns confession has added a fun twist to the Knicks’ playoff run. The former “Linsanity” star revealed he was ready to show up at Madison Square Garden in a KAT jersey, but the timing of the Knicks’ sweep kept him from making it to Game 5.

Jeremy Lin’s Knicks KAT confession

“I haven’t been back to the Garden since Linsanity…Finally could make a game…but Knicks swept Sixers so I didn’t get to go to Game 5…My outfit was gonna be a KAT jersey…I’m a big supporter of KAT,” Lin posted on his Instagram account.

That line instantly caught attention for mixing nostalgia, humor, and a clear show of support for Towns and the Knicks.

The video also appears to be from an earlier moment, not the Knicks’ current stage of the postseason. The Knicks have already moved on, and the team is now in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead over Cleveland after Game 2 at the Garden.

Knicks keep rolling

The playoff run of the Knicks has been mainly based on winning the fourth quarters, having balanced scoring, and getting the best performances from Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the second game versus the Cavaliers, Towns scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and ended the game with a plus-18 in a 109-93 victory, which helped New York completely dominate the series.

However, that was just another indication of how Towns has been one of the best players for the Knicks in the playoffs. He has contributed a lot more than just scoring as he has been creating offense for the Knicks’ other players and also serving as New York’s go-to option when their opponents’ defenses have been focused on Jalen Brunson. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Knicks look ahead

Since​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks have an overwhelming 2-0 lead, this upcoming game is like a further step towards their dream of the NBA Finals. New York has definitely got the momentum, and the Garden crowd has played a huge role in that.

Lin said that the post showed him how deeply he is still connected with the Knicks fanbase. For Towns, the post was yet another indication that his presence is significant in the current New York playoff ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌narrative.