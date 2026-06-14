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LIST: Crimes Committed During Knicks Fans’ NBA Championship Celebration

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Knicks Fans Gather Around NYC To Watch Game 4 Of The NBA Finals Against The San Antonio Spurs
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: NYPD officers arrest a person during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Madison Square Garden canceled its planned Game 4 watch party outside the arena after New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch over security requirements for the event. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

New York City celebrated its first NBA championship in 53 years as the Knicks took down the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

After the win in San Antonio, Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York in celebration, causing joyful madness, mayhem, and chaos across the city. 

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has publicized the crimes and arrests that happened on Saturday night, following the Knicks’ championship win. 

According to the NYPD, at least 63 arrests have been made throughout the night, while four stabbing incidents were identified. There was also a shooting that had happened in the city, according to the Police. 

The shooting incident happened near Times Square, where a 17-year-old was shot in the foot during the gun firing.

Five police cars had been badly damaged because of the fans’ celebrations. 

Five buses have also been torn apart, including one school bus that was burned down. One of those buses was said to have been used to transport FIFA World Cup fans. 

There were also reports of numerous fires across the city. Videos from social media revealed fans burning down trash cans, lighting fireworks on top of establishments, setting up flares on top of vehicles, and damaging public properties such as light poles and signage. 

Police officers, most of riot gear, and firefighters were deployed throughout the night to help disperse the rowdy Knicks faithful. 

The wild scenes endured throughout the night, before it died down early in the morning. 

It was the first NBA title win of the Knicks since 1973. The NBA Finals were their first since 1999, when they lost to the Spurs led by Tim Duncan. 

Knicks Owner Calls For Fans To Be Safe Amid Championship Celebration

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy and New York Knicks owner James Dolan after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Knicks owner James Dolan had a message for fans who were celebrating the championship in the streets of New York, following the team’s win in San Antonio. 

“We need to tell everybody in New York: we know that they are celebrating. We want them to have a great time,” he said in the post-game press conference in San Antonio. “Please be safe, right. Don’t get hurt. Don’t hurt anybody. We’re going to have a parade on Thursday. But everybody tonight, in New York, be safe. Celebrate, but be safe.”

It was a necessary statement for Dolan, who had his first taste of an NBA championship since taking over the team in 1999. 

Thursday is expected to be an eventful day in New York as the Knicks will parade their championship trophy across the city.

Thousands, if not millions, of fans are predicted to join the parade as the Larry O’Brien trophy docks in New York. 

New York Mayor Also Pleads with the Knicks Fans

New York Knicks Finals appearance, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Knicks watch parties

GettyNew York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has something to say for the Knicks fans.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also called for everyone’s safety following the Knicks’ title win. 

“As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city,” Mamdani said on social media. “Let’s go Knicks.”

Zohran, a Knicks fan who also supported the team throughout the playoffs, is expected to attend the championship parade. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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LIST: Crimes Committed During Knicks Fans’ NBA Championship Celebration

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