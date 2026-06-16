Luka Doncic Sends Strong Message to Jalen Brunson After Knicks’ Championship Win

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have finally won their championship, and the celebrations have gone far beyond New York, even old friends from another chapter in this story have been talking and one voice in particular has been distinctive this week.

Luka Doncic had an interview where he talked about many things, including his game and his good friend who has just won the Larry O’Brien Trophy. When the talk was about Jalen the Lakers player was very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌frank.

What Luka Said About Jalen Brunson

Speaking on the YouTube channel Drafteados, Luka was asked what makes Brunson stand out among the league’s stars. His answer was short, warm, and to the point.

“Well, first of all, he’s a great guy, a really nice fellow, but I think what sets him apart is that he’s a winner. We’ve talked a lot during these finals.”

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The interviewer followed up, asking if the two had stayed in touch and whether Luka had sent his congratulations after the Knicks closed out the series.

“Yes, yes, of course. Before the last match, I said, you know? ‘Just one more.’ And then, of course, after he won, I congratulated him, he messaged me back, and I thought, ‘He must have so many messages.'”

That kind of remark from Luka shows the two are still close, even with their careers pulling in different directions.

(Note for readers: this conversation took place in Spanish, so the quotes above are translated into English and may carry small differences from the original wording.)

A Friendship That Predates the Rings

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ friendship really began back in 2018 draft class, when they both became part of the Mavericks organisation. Brunson had mostly been a backup to Luka during their four years together but he changed scenes by signing with New York in 2022, which seemed like a risky decision at that time but is now regarded as one of the wisest moves in the league in recent history.

Brunson has since called that stretch in Dallas a humbling one, admitting it was the only time in his career he questioned himself. Sharing the floor with a generational scorer will do that to a young guard still finding his footing.

Funny how things turn out. The player who came off the bench behind Luka is now an NBA champion and Finals MVP, while Luka is still chasing his first ring with the Lakers.

That history makes this exchange hit a little differently. There is no bitterness in Luka’s words, just respect for a guy who outworked the doubts and got his moment.

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has openly shared his story about the noise that accompanied him for years, the doubts about his small frame, his position, whether he could really lead a team. However, once the confetti fell, none of it mattered.

For now, Brunson gets to enjoy the ring. Luka, ever the competitor, will spend the offseason looking for a way to get one of his own. Their bond from the 2018 class clearly has not faded one bit.