Magic Johnson Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement After New York Knicks Beat Cavs

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks played the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (at Madison Square Garden).

The Knicks won by a score of 115-104 (in overtime).

Jalen Brunson finished with 38 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 15/29 from the field and 1/6 from three-point range in 46 minutes.

Magic Johnson Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement

After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson made a post about Brunson.

He wrote: “Jalen Brunson’s performance tonight proved, once again, that he has the talent to lead the Knicks to a NBA Championship!”

The Knicks had been down by 22.

They outscored the Cavs in the fourth quarter (and overtime) by 25 points.

Johnson added: “The Knicks were down 22 points against the Cavaliers when Jalen Brunson decided to take over and put the Knicks on his back!! He scored 17 of his 38 points in the 4th quarter to lead the the Knicks to a win 115-104 in OT. There’s no way the Cavaliers should’ve lost this game. It’s going to be hard to recover from this loss and win the Series.”

Brunson’s Background

Brunson is in his fourth season playing for the Knicks.

They have made the NBA playoffs every year that he has been with the franchise, and are coming off a season where they also reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the Knicks, the former Villanova star spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks Right Now

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference finals after going 53-29 during the regular season.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.

Game 2 of the series will be back at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.