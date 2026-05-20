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Magic Johnson Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement After New York Knicks Beat Cavs

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on after his teams 144-114 over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Knicks won the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks played the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (at Madison Square Garden).

The Knicks won by a score of 115-104 (in overtime).

Jalen Brunson finished with 38 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 15/29 from the field and 1/6 from three-point range in 46 minutes.

Magic Johnson Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement

After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson made a post about Brunson.

He wrote: “Jalen Brunson’s performance tonight proved, once again, that he has the talent to lead the Knicks to a NBA Championship!”

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of a game in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Knicks had been down by 22.

They outscored the Cavs in the fourth quarter (and overtime) by 25 points.

Johnson added: “The Knicks were down 22 points against the Cavaliers when Jalen Brunson decided to take over and put the Knicks on his back!! He scored 17 of his 38 points in the 4th quarter to lead the the Knicks to a win 115-104 in OT. There’s no way the Cavaliers should’ve lost this game. It’s going to be hard to recover from this loss and win the Series.”

Brunson’s Background

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

Brunson is in his fourth season playing for the Knicks.

They have made the NBA playoffs every year that he has been with the franchise, and are coming off a season where they also reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the Knicks, the former Villanova star spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks Right Now

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference finals after going 53-29 during the regular season.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.

Game 2 of the series will be back at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Magic Johnson Makes Bold Jalen Brunson Statement After New York Knicks Beat Cavs

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