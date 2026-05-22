Magic Johnson Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement After Cavs Game

On Thursday, the New York Knicks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks won by a score of 109-93 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Jalen Brunson finished with 19 points and 14 assists.

SNY’s Ian Begley wrote: “Jalen Brunson checks out of Game 2 – Knicks’ 9th straight playoff win – to a huge ovation. He had game-high 14 assists. NYK had 32 assists overall on 44 made field goals. Club is two wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.”

Magic Johnson Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement

After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Knicks.

His post had 1,500 likes in two hours.

Johnson wrote (via X): “The New York Knicks 109-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers proved that the Knicks can win a NBA Championship! Tonight they showed that they can win even when Jalen Brunson doesn’t have a big game – the entire Knicks starting five finished with double figure scoring led by Hart’s 26 points. The Knicks lead the Series 2-0!”

Josh Hart led the team with 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 10/21 from the field and 5/11 from three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

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