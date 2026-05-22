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Magic Johnson Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement After Cavs Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Knicks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks won by a score of 109-93 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Jalen Brunson finished with 19 points and 14 assists.

SNY’s Ian Begley wrote: “Jalen Brunson checks out of Game 2 – Knicks’ 9th straight playoff win – to a huge ovation. He had game-high 14 assists. NYK had 32 assists overall on 44 made field goals. Club is two wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.”

Magic Johnson Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement

GettyJosh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Knicks.

His post had 1,500 likes in two hours.

Johnson wrote (via X): “The New York Knicks 109-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers proved that the Knicks can win a NBA Championship! Tonight they showed that they can win even when Jalen Brunson doesn’t have a big game – the entire Knicks starting five finished with double figure scoring led by Hart’s 26 points. The Knicks lead the Series 2-0!”

Josh Hart led the team with 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 10/21 from the field and 5/11 from three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Knicks Right Now

GettyJalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Dennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Magic Johnson Makes Bold New York Knicks Statement After Cavs Game

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