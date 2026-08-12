Magic Johnson Reacts to Significant New York Knicks News

The New York Knicks will begin their title defense against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on NBA opening night. The news has received two thumbs up from Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Taking to X, the five-time NBA champion praised the league office for scheduling Knicks vs Sixers on Oct. 20.

“Wow! Basketball fans all over the world should give NBA Commissioner Adam Silver a standing ovation for scheduling the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on NBA Opening Night🙌🏾👏🏾,” Johnson wrote.

“It was already going to be a special night because the Knicks are receiving their championship rings – but now LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all will be playing. Must see TV!”

New York Knicks to Get Their Rings

Before hosting the Sixers at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will raise their first NBA championship banner since 1973. Thereafter, Knicks players will receive their championship rings as is tradition.

NBA.com’s Brian Martin wrote:

“The Knicks will celebrate the 2025-26 NBA title before welcoming the new-look 76ers to The Garden as this longtime rivalry begins a new chapter.

“Philly added 2024 champion and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from Boston along with four-time MVP, four-time champ, four-time Finals MVP and 22-time All-Star LeBron James as he begins his record-extending 24th season.”

The Knicks swept the Sixers en route to their championship last season, but that was against a hobbled Joel Embiid, a rookie V.J. Edgecombe and an inconsistent Tyrese Maxey. They’ll be dealing with different 76ers squad this season after LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joined forces with Embiid, Edgecombe and Maxey, while the likes of Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed as free agents.

Can Knicks Repeat as NBA Champions?

The Knicks will try to become the first team since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back NBA titles. The oddsmakers are currently not backing them to reat as champions, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs entering the new season as joint-title favorites.

The dynamic of the East also changed this summer with Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Miami Heat and the Sixers loading up. However, NBA.com’s Shaun Powell feels the Knicks are “built” to repeat, and that they’ll prove their worth as champions on opening night against LeBron James and Co.

“The Knicks, by all accounts though, will not surrender easily if at all — on Opening Night or the season,” wrote Powell reacting to the NBA opening night news.

“This team is built to last and repeat as champs, not just on talent, but purpose. The determination they showed during their 2026 post-season run was convincing enough. And the way they constantly rallied from behind and closed out the NBA Finals, with a historic comeback in one game, proved the resiliency of the group led by Jalen Brunson in the victory over the Spurs.”