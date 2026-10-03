New York Knicks Quietly Make Final Decision on Future of “Elite” Prospect

While much of the attention heading into the 2026-27 season is focused on whether the New York Knicks can repeat as NBA champions, the organization continues to make quieter decisions within its G League developmental pipeline.

One of those involved second-year wing Manny Obaseki.

The former four-star prospect quietly joined Westchester in January, giving the Knicks a low-risk opportunity to evaluate an athletic and versatile rookie whose professional career had yet to match the promise he showed earlier in his development.

That experiment has now come to an end.

The Knicks have moved Obaseki to the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ G League affiliate, with Westchester receiving a second-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft in return.

New York Knicks Move On From Intriguing Young Prospect

The Obaseki trade became official on September 30, bringing his brief stint within the Knicks’ developmental system to a close.

Obaseki appeared in 21 games for Westchester during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 7.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks.

He shot an efficient 47.5% from the field and 47.6% from three-point range, although the latter came on only one perimeter attempt per game.

The 24-year-old’s role fluctuated within a talented Westchester rotation featuring the likes of Dink Pate and veteran T.J. Warren. Even so, Obaseki produced several performances that offered glimpses of his potential.

In mid-March, he scored 16 points in just 21 minutes during a victory over the Noblesville Boom, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and knocking down two three-pointers while adding five rebounds and one block.

Obaseki reached double figures in scoring on 10 occasions during his time with Westchester.

One of his most complete performances actually came against his new team. Shortly after joining the Knicks’ affiliate, Obaseki recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks against Wisconsin.

The Knicks left Obaseki off their 2026 Summer League roster, reducing his opportunity to make another impression on the organization before his eventual departure.

Obaseki Still Has Untapped Potential to Explore

While Obaseki has flashed some NBA-level traits, his immediate pathway appears to remain firmly rooted in the G League.

A full season in Wisconsin, particularly with a larger role, could provide a clearer picture of whether there is still untapped potential for the 24-year-old to uncover.

“Arguably the best athlete in the senior class, Obaseki makes the type of highlight-reel plays that would immediately change the momentum of a game,” 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins previously wrote. “His elite athleticism is the foundation for his tremendous upside as an offensive threat and lockdown defender.”

Obaseki spent four collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, where he ultimately went undrafted.

He began his professional career with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate before making the midseason switch to Westchester.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Obaseki offered a better glimpse of his versatility when handed a more prominent role in Oklahoma City.

During an eight-game stretch early last season, including six starts, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while playing nearly 32 minutes per contest.

The move to Wisconsin now gives Obaseki another opportunity to establish himself as he enters his second professional season.

For the Knicks, the decision represents another piece of the developmental reshuffle taking place ahead of the release of G League training camp rosters around October 26.

Westchester will continue to give the New York Knicks a valuable platform to identify and evaluate overlooked talent without requiring the organization to commit valuable NBA roster space.