Former Knicks Four-Star Prospect Lands New Opportunity Following Trade

The New York Knicks made the decision to part ways with second-year wing Manny Obaseki at the developmental level in late September.

The former four-star prospect joined New York’s G League affiliate, Westchester, in January, giving the organization a low-risk opportunity to evaluate an athletic and versatile young player who had yet to establish himself professionally.

However, after just half a season, Westchester traded Obaseki to the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ G League affiliate, on September 30.

In return, the Knicks’ affiliate received a second-round selection in the 2027 NBA G League Draft.

Former New York Knicks Prospect Gets Fresh Opportunity in Milwaukee

Although Westchester traded Obaseki’s returning G League rights to Wisconsin, the move did not guarantee him a place on the Herd’s roster.

Instead, Wisconsin secured his rights should he choose to continue his career in the league.

However, Obaseki has now been included on the Herd’s training camp roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, giving him an opportunity to compete for a place on the opening-day squad.

G League training camps officially began on October 26 and will continue through November 5, when teams must finalize their rosters ahead of the following day’s season opener.

The 24-year-old appeared in 21 games for Westchester during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 7.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 combined steals and blocks.

Obaseki shot an efficient 47.5% from the field and 47.6% from three-point range, although his perimeter accuracy came on a limited sample of just one attempt per game.

His opportunities fluctuated within a talented Westchester rotation featuring prospects such as Dink Pate and veteran forward T.J. Warren.

Nevertheless, Obaseki delivered several encouraging performances that highlighted his potential.

In mid-March, he scored 16 points in just 21 minutes during a victory over the Noblesville Boom, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and converting two three-pointers while adding five rebounds and a block.

Obaseki Looks to Build on Promising G League Performances

Obaseki reached double figures in scoring on 10 occasions during his brief spell with Westchester.

Interestingly, one of his most impressive all-around performances came against his new organization.

Shortly after joining the Knicks’ affiliate, Obaseki recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks against Wisconsin.

However, the Knicks did not include him on their 2026 Summer League roster, limiting his opportunities to make another impression on the organization before his eventual departure.

While Obaseki has demonstrated some intriguing NBA-level attributes, his immediate future appears to remain in the G League.

A full season with Wisconsin, particularly if he earns a more prominent role, could provide a clearer indication of how much untapped potential the 24-year-old still possesses.

Obaseki spent four collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, where he ultimately went undrafted.

He began his professional career with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate before making the midseason move to Westchester.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds, Obaseki previously demonstrated his versatility when given increased responsibilities in Oklahoma City.

During an eight-game stretch early last season, including six starts, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while playing nearly 32 minutes per game.