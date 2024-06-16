Ex-Knick, Former No. 5 Pick Called ‘Free Agent to Watch’: Report

A New York Knicks alum could make his way back into the NBA in 2024. Mario Hezonja, who was originally drafted as the No. 5 pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft, is planning a comeback.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack that Hezonja could be back in the NBA after a four-year hiatus.

“Don’t be surprised to see (Hezonja) back in the league next season after stints with the Magic, New York and Portland,” Stein wrote. “Hezonja spent the past two seasons at Real Madrid and is increasingly coming up as a free agent to watch this offseason when it comes to an NBA return.”

The Knicks added Hezonja for the 2018-19 season after he flamed out with the Magic. Hezonja averaged 8.8 points in 58 games with the Knicks. However, his scoring was low-efficiency, as he shot 41.2% from the field and 27.6% from three.

Hezonja did not live up to his billing as a high lottery pick. He only played five seasons in the NBA, last playing for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season. A comeback may not erase his status as a bust, but it may not be too late for him to be an NBA rotation player.

Could a Knicks-Mario Hezonja Reunion Happen?

If there’s fire to the smoke surrounding Hezonja coming back, he and the Knicks could reunite. The question is, would the Knicks have interest in bringing him back?

It would all depend on how much Hezonja has progressed since the last time he appeared in the NBA. He came into the league tabbed as a potentially high-volume scorer but never lived up to it. The chances of that ever coming to fruition are slim to none at this point. However, Stein wouldn’t report this unless Hezonja had shown improvement and if NBA teams hadn’t noticed.

Since his stock is still as low as can be, Hezonja would likely sign for a veteran’s minimum contract. That would certainly be in the Knicks’ price range, knowing their aspirations.

The Knicks are in a position to make a lengthy playoff run. That is, as long as their team is fully healthy, which it certainly wasn’t when the 2024 NBA Playoffs began. If they want a rotation player for cheap, Hezonja could answer the call, though it’s not a guarantee.

Mario Hezonja Re-Signs With Real Madrid: Report

Mundo Deportivo’s Jose Ignacio Huguet reported that Hezonja has re-signed with his current club, Real Madrid. Huguet reported the full details of his next deal.

“Mundo Deportivo has learned that the Barça club has signed the Croatian forward to finalize his return to the club where he was already between the ages of 17 and 20 (2012-2015). The agreement is for five seasons and will make Hezonja one of the highest-paid players in European basketball, with an annual salary of around 3 million euros net,” Huguet reported (and translated into English).

Hezonja’s signing a deal that long may or may not impact his chances of returning to the NBA. It’s very possible he could return if his contract allows him to opt out for the NBA. Whether he does or doesn’t, it shows that Hezonja has proven his worth as a professional basketball player.