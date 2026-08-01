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Former New York Knicks 24-Game Starter Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Mario Hezonja #8 of the New York Knicks scores on a layup during a 119-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday, news came out that the Cleveland Cavaliers had officially signed Mario Hezonja.

The 31-year-old last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he appeared in 53 games (four starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cavs.com wrote (on July 31): “The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mario Hezonja, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today.”

Former Knicks Player Signs With New NBA Team

GettyMario Hezonja #8 of the New York Knicks calls out the play in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on November5, 2018 in New York City.

Hezonja had spent one season (2018-19) with the New York Knicks.

That year, he appeared in 58 games (24 starts) with averages of 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field.

While the Knicks were not good that season, Hezonja famously had a huge block on LeBron James to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

Looking At The Rest Of Hezonja’s Career

GettyMario Hezonja #23 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball against C.R. Flamengo during a NBA Global Games Rio 2015 match at HSBC Arena on October 17, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hezonja was the 5th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Magic (before the Knicks and Trail Blazers).

His career averages are 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range in 330 games.

GettyMario Hezonja and teammates celebrate their win at the end of the Euroleague basketball match between Real Madrid Baloncesto and Asvel Lyon-Villeurbanne at Movistar Arena in Madrid on October 9, 2025.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote: “Update: The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Mario Hezonja to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with a trigger date, sources told @hoopshype. His $2.8 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster past November 15th. ESPN first reported an agreement for both sides.”

Hezonja could end up being a nice addition as a role player on the Cavs during the 2026-27 NBA season.

He wrote after the signing (via X): “Never liked how I left the NBA but these past 5 years have been exactly what I wanted and much needed! I am super happy that my new chapter is with @cavs a team and organization that I have always admired and respected! 🫡💛♥️⚔️”

GettyMario Hezonja #8 of the New York Knicks reacts after the Chicago Bulls were given the ball at Madison Square Garden on November5, 2018 in New York City.

Hezonja had been playing overseas since 2020-21.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Knicks 24-Game Starter Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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