Former New York Knicks 24-Game Starter Officially Signs With New NBA Team

On Friday, news came out that the Cleveland Cavaliers had officially signed Mario Hezonja.

The 31-year-old last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he appeared in 53 games (four starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cavs.com wrote (on July 31): “The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mario Hezonja, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today.”

Former Knicks Player Signs With New NBA Team

Hezonja had spent one season (2018-19) with the New York Knicks.

That year, he appeared in 58 games (24 starts) with averages of 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field.

While the Knicks were not good that season, Hezonja famously had a huge block on LeBron James to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Looking At The Rest Of Hezonja’s Career

Hezonja was the 5th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Magic (before the Knicks and Trail Blazers).

His career averages are 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range in 330 games.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote: “Update: The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Mario Hezonja to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with a trigger date, sources told @hoopshype. His $2.8 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster past November 15th. ESPN first reported an agreement for both sides.”

Hezonja could end up being a nice addition as a role player on the Cavs during the 2026-27 NBA season.

He wrote after the signing (via X): “Never liked how I left the NBA but these past 5 years have been exactly what I wanted and much needed! I am super happy that my new chapter is with @cavs a team and organization that I have always admired and respected! 🫡💛♥️⚔️”

Hezonja had been playing overseas since 2020-21.