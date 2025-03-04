Former First-Round Pick Had 3-Word Message After Signing With Knicks

The New York Knicks made the signing of MarJon Beauchamp official on Tuesday, adding the former first-round pick to the roster on a two-way contract.

The Knicks released a statement announcing the signing of Beauchamp, a first-round pick in 2022. New York opened up a pair of two-way slots by waiving Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin. Beauchamp has averaged just 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in the NBA but has played in 100 games — all with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beauchamp was part of a trade that sent Kevin Porter Jr. to the Bucks in early February but was waived on March 1. After landing with the Knicks, Beauchamp responded on social media with a simple message.

“God got me,” Beauchamp said.

He walks into a good situation with the Knicks and will look to carve out a role for himself. New York is 40-20 and is third in the Eastern Conference.

Moses Brown Back With Knicks G League Team

A familiar face is back in the Knicks system, with Moses Brown returning to Westchester. Brown signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks but did not stick around. He played in four games with two starts while with Dallas, averaging 18.3 minutes per game. Brown averaged 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds during his latest NBA stint.

Brown has been a force at the G League level. He’s a double-double machine, averaging 15.9 points and 14.3 rebounds with Westchester. Brown is from New York and has embraced being able to play in front of a home crowd.

“Being able to play in New York with Westchester, it’s been a really good opportunity. My family and friends have been able to see me as much as possible, so it’s been good,” Brown said just before signing with the Mavs. ” The chemistry we’ve been able to build with the guys is the best I’ve ever had playing basketball in my career. I just like being around them and look forward to here every day.”

Mitchell Robinson Settling in With Knicks After Return

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson returned to the court recently, appearing in the last two games. Robinson had missed the entire season so far while recovering from ankle surgery.

Robinson is on a minutes restriction and has averaged just four points and three rebounds. But he’s also made hustle plays in his limited time on the court as he acclimates to the aciton.

“It’s coming along. Just taking time. First game, as y’all saw, tired as hell. Second game, not so much. But still a little bit,” Robinson said. “That’s what’s going to happen when you miss 10 months playing ball.”

Robinson has said his limit is 18 minutes per game, although he’s played just a dozen in his first two appearances.

“I think each week it goes up more and more,” he said. “It is [frustrating] because it’s hard to get a rhythm.”

The Knicks will face the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday before heading on a West Coast road trip. They will face the Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Trail Blazers, and Warriors on the road before returning home.