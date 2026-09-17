Former Knicks First-Round Pick’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Death

Michael Sweetney’s death has brought an outpouring of grief from the basketball world. His wife, India, has now put words to the loss.

In a Facebook post shared Thursday, India Sweetney announced that the former New York Knicks first-round pick had died at age 43. She described him less as the former Georgetown star and NBA player remembered by fans, and more as the center of a family suddenly trying to understand life without him.

“With the heaviest hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Michael,” she wrote. “To know @mikesweetney was to love him.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Michael Sweetney Remembered as Husband, Father and Friend

India Sweetney wrote that no one loved her husband more than his family and that his children “were the light of his life.”

She said Sweetney lived each day trying to give them the best life possible and described him as her best friend of 30 years and her husband for nearly 20.

“He was the best son, brother, family member, friend, father and husband ANYONE could ask for,” she wrote.

She also thanked those who had reached out while asking for time and space for the family to process the loss.

The message immediately drew condolences across social media, including from people who knew Sweetney through basketball and others who remembered him from his time in New York.

Sweetney Was Knicks’ No. 9 Pick in 2003

Sweetney entered the NBA with significant expectations.

The Knicks selected the 6-foot-8 power forward with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft after a dominant three-year career at Georgetown. As a junior, Sweetney averaged 22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds and was the only Division I player that season to rank in the top 20 nationally in both scoring and rebounding.

He spent his first two NBA seasons with New York before being traded to Chicago in 2005 as part of the deal that brought Eddy Curry and Antonio Davis to the Knicks. Sweetney played with the Knicks from 2003-05 and the Bulls from 2005-07.

Sweetney finished his NBA career with averages of 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 233 games.

Former Knick’s Legacy Extended Beyond NBA Career

Sweetney’s professional career never reached the level many envisioned when New York selected him in the lottery, but his impact around basketball endured.

He continued playing professionally after leaving the NBA and later moved into coaching. His name also remained closely tied to Georgetown, where his college career established him as one of the program’s most productive frontcourt players of his era.

But India Sweetney’s tribute placed the emphasis somewhere else entirely.

For Knicks fans, Sweetney was once a lottery pick carrying the expectations that come with New York.

For his family, he was the man who spent decades beside them.

And in the first public words after his death, that is how his wife asked people to remember him.