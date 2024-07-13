New Knicks Star Expected to Follow Jalen Brunson’s ‘Unprecedented’ Move: Report

With the New York Knicks‘ franchise star Jalen Brunson setting the tone, his new but also old teammate is now expected to follow his “unprecedented” move.

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, newly acquired Mikal Bridges — Brunson’s Villanova teammate — is likely to sign a long-term extension on a team-friendly deal with the Knicks.

“With Jalen Brunson’s record-setting bargain extension complete, the strong expectation is Mikal Bridges will also take a discount on his upcoming new long-term deal with the Knicks. The Villanova duo will be setting up New York to be championship contenders for years to come,” Sidery wrote on X on July 12, shortly after Brunson’s new deal was reported.

Brunson sent shockwaves around the league when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the Knicks star point guard’s discounted contract.

“In a largely unprecedented financial concession to give roster flexibility to a contending franchise, New York Knicks All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension — $113 million less guaranteed than he is eligible to sign for a year from now — his agent, Sam Rose of CAA, told ESPN on Friday,” Wojnarowski wrote on X on July 12.

Brunson signed it after studying other leagues’ franchise stars from winning organizations, according to Wojnarowski.

By taking less, Brunson gives the Knicks flexibility in roster building as they would avoid the punitive second apron beyond next season which will allow them to keep this team together.

Bridges will be eligible to sign a three-year, $113 million extension six months after the Knicks acquired him from intra-city rival Brooklyn Nets for five first-round picks, including four unprotected, and a pick swap.

The 27-year-old Bridges is entering the third season of a team-friendly four-year, $90 million deal he originally signed with the Phoenix Suns.

The Impact of Jalen Brunson’s Team-Friendly Deal

According to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, Brunson’s new deal was a massive win for the Knicks.

“A max level player earning ~20% of the cap will do wonders for team building. This gives them a much stronger chance at keeping their top 8 players over the next 3 seasons,” Gozlan wrote on X on July 12.

In the first year of Brunson’s new deal, the Knicks will have nine players under contract for a total of $153.2 million, which will be more than $50 million below the projected $207.8 million second apron, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

The big question mark now is three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle, whose current four-year, $117 million contract expires after next season.

Randle is also eligible to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension on August 3.

Teams Are Monitoring Julius Randle’s Extension

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in May that teams are monitoring Randle’s looming extension with the Knicks.

Aside from the maximum four-year deal the Knicks can offer, Randle can also tuck in an additional three-year $140.3 million extension if he opts in into his player option, according to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks.

“Either way, it’s significant money,” Charania said on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV. “Teams are monitoring the situation for sure because of how [the Knicks] handle that extension situation — if that is a conversation, what transpires I think that will be interesting because when you think about movable assets salaries, obviously Julius Randle has got the number if you are to make a big, big trade.”

If the Knicks do not extend Randle, the two-time All-NBA forward could be eligible for a maximum of five-year deal worth more than $300 million in 2025 free agency, according to Forbes.