Grainger Rosati, Mikal Bridges’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Grainger Rosati is the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges.



Rosati and Bridges have been a power couple for several years now, taking on athletic and corporate challenges by one another’s side since their college days.

Here is everything you need to know about Mikal Bridges’s girlfriend, Grainger Rosati:

1. Grainger Rosati & Mikal Bridges Both Attended Villanova

Mikal Bridges met a lot of important people at Villanova, including his future Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

While it has never been officially confirmed, it seems likely that he also met Rosati on campus, as they were both studying at Villanova at the same time. Even if not, dating a fellow Wildcat is a cool connection for Bridges.

Rosati graduated from Villanova in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

2. Rosati Was a College Lacrosse Star

Bridges isn’t the only Wildcat legend in this relationship – Rosati accomplished quite a bit on the lacrosse field.

Her junior year in 2019 was her strongest full season. She started all 18 games for the Wildcats that season and scored 17 goals and racked up 10 assists for 27 total points. That offensive explosion earned her a spot on the All-BIG EAST second team.

She was off to a fantastic start again in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She had been named team captain, racked up 8 goals and 4 assists already in 8 games, and already earned a BIG EAST midfielder of the week award on February 17.

Alas, we will never know how that final season would have played out. But if the rest of her career is any indication, it would have been fantastic.

3. Rosati Was By Bridges’s Side at the 2018 Draft

Bridges and Rosati first appeared together at the 2018 NBA draft, where she was by his side when he was selected 10th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers and subsequently traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Rosati continued to attend Villanova for two more years, but coincidentally was a marketing intern for the United Soccer League’s Phoenix Rising Football Club in Scottsdale, Arizona in the summer of 2019. So for a brief period that summer, they were both part of the Arizona sports ecosystem.

4. Rosati Is a Fitness Enthusiast

Rosati may be retired from lacrosse, but she is still passionate about staying active.

She runs a fitness account on Instagram with the username @fitwithgrainger and has also started a strength club in New York City.

People can sign up for the club at the link in her @fitwithgrainger instagram bio.

5. She Has Built a Successful Consulting Career

Since she graduated from Villanova, Rosati has worked at Automatic Data Processing, Inc., which helps companies develop Human Resources infastructure.

Per her LinkedIn, Rosati is an Elite Senior District Manager who specializes in helping small businesses.

Conveniently for the couple, Rosati works in New York, where Bridges has played since 2023, first for the Brooklyn Nets and now for the Knicks.

Bridges could have his happily ever after in the Big Apple on and off the court, whether that is in 2025 or takes a few more years.