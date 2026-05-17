Mikal Bridges Sends Confident Message About OG Anunoby Injury Recovery

The New York Knicks are expected to be fully healthy heading into the Eastern Conference Finals. OG Anunoby has been a full participant in practice for the past two days, and Mikal Bridges appeared confident about his teammate’s recovery.

Speaking to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Bridges shared insight into Anunoby’s recovery and how he looked during practice on Friday and Saturday. The NBA’s iron man liked what he saw and delivered an update that would make Knicks fans smile.

“He’s been back. He looks good to me,” Bridges said. “So, I think maybe the crowd, maybe the fans and media worried a little bit more, but I know how OG works and how his body is. I think he’ll be alright.”

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Anunoby suffered the right hamstring injury late in Game 2 of the Knicks’ second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed the next two games, but the Knicks still swept and dominated the Sixers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive year.

The Knicks will either visit the Detroit Pistons or host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Tuesday, May 19.

OG Anunoby Shares Update on Injury

While there was a lot of concern about OG Anunoby’s hamstring injury, multiple reports confirmed that it was a “very minor” issue. Anunoby was able to return to practice earlier this week and will likely get cleared to play in Game 1.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s practice, Anunoby confirmed that it wasn’t as bad as his previous hamstring injury from 2024. He’s also confident about his chances of suiting up against either the Pistons or the Cavaliers.

“It didn’t feel as bad as the past when it happened,” Anunoby said, via ESPN. “So knowing that, just trying to improve it day by day. … I think everyone’s excited for the games to start, so just letting the other series play out. So if it was tomorrow, it’s going to be Tuesday now, just be ready whenever it is.”

Anunoby has been one of the performers for the Knicks this postseason. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks in eight games. He’s shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range.

Mike Brown Feeling Positive About OG Anunoby

After Friday’s practice, coach Mike Brown confirmed that OG Anunoby did everything normally without any restrictions. Brown doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and will let the medical team make the decision regarding Anunoby for Game 1.

“He practiced today in full,” Brown said, via SNY. “Anytime anybody is able to do anything like that is always encouraging. At the end of the day, I’m waiting and letting the medical group tell me what he can do. Everything we did today, he did.”

However, Brown is a bit worried about the Knicks’ long layoff ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals. The coach knows that it has pros and cons, but one of the pros is that Anunoby gets more time to make a complete recovery.