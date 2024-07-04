Knicks Finalize Mikal Bridges Trade, Create Cap Room for Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement

The New York Knicks finalized the blockbuster Mikal Bridges trade with the Brooklyn Nets on the 4th of July, creating flexibility to sign a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news of the Knicks signing and trading Shake Milton as the additional salary in the trade that allowed them to avoid getting hard-capped at the first apron.

The final details of the trade:

Knicks received: Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop

Nets received: Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, 4 unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031), a protected 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks), an unprotected 2028 pick swap and 2025 second-round pick

According to Charania, the Knicks will sign Milton to a three-year, $9 million contract, with over minimum in year one and two non-guaranteed years.

Key Late-Season Signings Help Complete Trade

With stacking of minimum contracts not allowed in a trade under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Knicks will guarantee $1.23 million of Diakite’s $2.3 million contract, according to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks.

Both Milton and Diakite were late-season signings which became handy for the Knicks in executing the Bridges trade to create more cap room.

The Knicks are now $16.9 million below the $188.9 million second apron with 11 players, according to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan.

“They have enough flexibility to re-sign Precious Achiuwa and use the $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception,” Gozlan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Re-signing Achiuwa and getting another big man using the taxpayer MLE could be the Knicks’ move to fill the void of Hartenstein, who left for Oklahoma City Thunder to a three-year, $87 million free agency deal.

The center market has dried up with only Daniel Theis, Cody Zeller, Omer Yurtseven, Richaun Holmes and Tristan Thompson left available as serviceable big men off the bench.

Knicks Buy Out Rookie Pacome Dadiet’s Contract with German Club

In a separate move, the Knicks have bought out their 25th overall pick Pacome Dadiet’s contract with his German club Ratiopharm Ulm, to sign him for next season, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“Unexpected development: The Knicks have signed first-round pick Pacome Dadiet to 80 percent of the rookie scale, league sources say. The move will save the Knicks a significant amount, $904K, under the 2024-25 hard cap. Knicks also paid a buyout to his German team,” Katz wrote on X.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Knicks paid Ratiopharm Ulm $850,000 as part of the buyout.

Dadiet, 18, said he plans to play in the NBA this season after the Knicks selected him in the first round.

“Honestly, the workout went pretty well,” Dadiet said. “I knew they were interested, but until the last minute, I didn’t know where I was going. I’m very excited to start working. I can’t wait.”

As it stands, the 6-foot-8 forward rookie is the 11th man on the Knicks roster.

The Knicks’ projected starting five are Jalen Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Jericho Sims, Bates-Diop and Dadiet comprise their bench.

The Knicks have yet to sign their second-round picks Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti.

With a stacked Knicks rotation, Dadiet will likely spend most of his time next season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks to develop his raw talent and athleticism.

“I think I’m really versatile, but I can also bring what a rookie needs to bring in a team, ” Dadiet said. “Bring some energy. Being able to grab a rebound, push the ball but also knock down shots. I think it’s very important for a rookie to bring these things.”