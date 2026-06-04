Knicks HC Mike Brown Sends Message to Fans After Game 1

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown knew his team had a taste of home on the road in San Antonio on Wednesday for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Knicks fans traveling for the game made themselves heard, and the Knicks delivered with a 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The ESPN Radio broadcast made mention of the Knicks fan presence on the road, especially as Jalen Brunson and company closed out the win.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown gave a special shout-out to the New York fans afterward. The Knicks improved to 7-1 in the playoffs this season with a seventh consecutive win. That’s two shy of matching the NBA record.

“Our fans have been fantastic. They’ve been fantastic on the road. And to see them around San Antonio [and] to hear them in the arena, I’ve got to give a shout out,” Brown told reporters afterward.

New York didn’t look at home in San Antonio at first as the Spurs raced to a 27-19 first quarter lead. The Knicks soon settled in during the second quarter and evened things up in the third quarter.

New York then closed the deal with a 29-19 fourth quarter, which gives the Knicks home court advantage in the series for now. The Knicks can go for a 2-0 lead at San Antonio on Friday.

Mike Brown Praises Knicks Watch Party on MSG Grounds

Brown also gave a nod to the Knicks fan watch party at Madison Square Garden back in New York. The city allowed for a watch party outside the arena after initially ruling against it.

“The New York Police Department first of all, I’m giving you guys a shout out,” Brown said. “You guys [got] a tough, tough, tough job. But I heard they let the watch parties go on, and people hang out in the streets … and a lot of support in NYPD. A lot of love, and I appreciate you guys letting the fans continue to bring that energy to New York.”

“And to the ones that are here, it’s awesome,” Brown added. “Man, it’s awesome to hear the way they cheer.”

The city previously banned the outdoor watch party after trouble during the Knicks’ Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. Multiple arrests occurred at the scene, according to the New York Times.

Knicks Approaching Rare Road Warrior Company

New York can become one of seven teams to win eight or more road games in the playoffs for a single season with another win at San Antonio.

Ironically, the Spurs did that twice in 2002-2003 and 1998-1999. New York fans won’t want to remember the latter since that Spurs team, led by former greats David Robinson and Tim Duncan, beat New York and former Knicks great Patrick Ewing in that series.

The Los Angeles Lakers matched that record two years later in 2000-2001, and the Golden State Warriors did that in 2018-2019. The Miami Heat did it the following season in 2019-2020, and the Boston Celtics achieved it in 2021-2022.

Houston became the first team to do it in 1980-1981, and the Rockets set the all-time record of nine road wins in 1994-1995.