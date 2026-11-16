Josh Hart has struggled to recognize his own game lately. But New York Knicks coach Mike Brown isn’t losing confidence in a veteran whose difficult start has been complicated by injuries and an unresolved contract situation.

Hart went scoreless for the second consecutive game Sunday, finishing 0-for-5 in New York’s 112-108 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors.

After Hart acknowledged being in a difficult headspace following Friday’s loss to Indiana, Brown offered reassurance.

“Josh is a pro,” Brown told reporters. “And he’s been in this league long enough to understand what he needs to do to continue to get himself back on track because at the end of the day, we need him.”

Brown emphasized that Hart remains important to the Knicks on both ends of the floor.

Mike Brown Responds to Josh Hart’s Struggles

Hart’s frustration became public Friday after he missed all four shots in a 106-104 loss to the Pacers.

“Right now I’m not in a good headspace, and I got to figure out how to improve that and improve my play,” Hart said, according to The Athletic.

Brown left Hart on the bench throughout the fourth quarter against Indiana.

Sunday brought another difficult outing.

Hart played 26 minutes against Toronto but failed to score, extending his shooting drought to nine consecutive misses.

Landry Shamet instead provided the offensive spark, scoring 23 points, including seven in overtime.

Brown praised Shamet’s ability to stretch defenses while continuing to back Hart.

The Knicks coach pointed to Mikal Bridges‘ recent improvement as evidence that early struggles can be overcome.

Hart’s problems, however, extend beyond missed shots.

Josh Hart’s Injuries and Contract Situation Add Pressure

Hart’s preparation for the season was disrupted before training camp began.

He suffered a calf strain in September that kept him off the court for approximately three weeks.

Right ankle soreness followed during training camp, eventually forcing him to miss New York’s preseason finale.

Although Hart returned for the regular-season opener, the ankle continued bothering him.

He subsequently missed three consecutive games, initially dealing with ankle soreness before an illness delayed his return.

The interruptions affected his conditioning and reduced opportunities to establish a rhythm under Brown’s system.

Hart’s contract situation has also remained unresolved.

The 31-year-old is earning approximately $20.9 million this season, the final guaranteed year of his current deal.

New York holds a $22.4 million team option for 2027-28.

Hart became eligible for an extension in August, with a maximum possible agreement worth approximately $132 million over four years.

However, the Knicks announced in October that they were pausing extension negotiations to focus on the season.

Hart acknowledged during training camp that unresolved contracts could complicate matters as the trade deadline approaches.

He also emphasized his commitment to New York while wearing the uniform.

There is no indication the Knicks are actively shopping Hart, but his uncertain contract future adds another consideration to an already difficult season.

For now, Brown’s message remains unchanged.

The Knicks still need Hart’s rebounding, defense and energy.

The challenge is helping him rediscover those strengths while his shooting catches up.