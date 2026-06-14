Nobody Wanted Mike Brown as Knicks Coach — Now He’s an NBA Champion

Mike Brown was not the New York Knicks’ first choice when they began searching for a new head coach last offseason. Less than a year later, he is the coach who helped deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

The Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals, completing a dominant postseason run highlighted by Jalen Brunson’s Finals MVP performance and a historic comeback in Game 4. Brown, hired after the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau, guided New York through a season that ended with both the NBA Cup and Larry O’Brien Trophy heading to Madison Square Garden.

After the title-clinching win, Karl-Anthony Towns reflected on the accomplishment during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“I think, even for us, I don’t think we understand the magnitude of what we’ve just done,” Towns told Scott Van Pelt.

Mike Brown Turned Knicks’ Sixth Choice Into NBA Championship Success

According to Marc Stein in “The Stein Line“, Brown was “at best” the Knicks’ sixth choice to replace Thibodeau after New York’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

Stein noted that the Knicks unsuccessfully pursued several coaches already under contract, including Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks, Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets, Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks, and Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls.

Brown ultimately got the opportunity after those pursuits failed.

The championship marks a remarkable chapter in a coaching career marked by several setbacks. Brown coached LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was dismissed by the Los Angeles Lakers five games into the 2012-13 season, and later won championships as an assistant under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors.

His most recent head coaching stop ended abruptly when the Sacramento Kings fired him during the 2024-25 season despite previously leading the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 17 years and earning NBA Coach of the Year honors.

The Knicks entrusted Brown with a contender, and he responded by leading the team through a postseason in which New York won 15 of 16 games and captured the franchise’s first championship in more than five decades.

“It’s amazing. It’s surreal,” Brown said after the title win. “I still can’t believe it’s happened. I’m pinching myself.”

Jalen Brunson and Knicks Delivered Historic Playoff Run

Brown’s coaching adjustments played a significant role throughout the playoffs, but the Knicks were led on the court by Brunson.

The former second-round pick scored 45 points in New York’s 94-90 victory over San Antonio in Game 5, earning Finals MVP honors and helping secure the championship. ESPN Insights noted that Brunson became only the fourth player listed at 6-foot-2 or shorter to win Finals MVP, joining Stephen Curry, Tony Parker, and Isiah Thomas.

The Knicks repeatedly overcame adversity during the postseason. They rallied from a 22-point deficit against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and erased a 29-point deficit against San Antonio in Game 4 of the NBA Finals before OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in.

Brown also leaned heavily on the depth of New York’s roster. Throughout the playoffs, he routinely used deep rotations, while players such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Jose Alvarado played key roles alongside Brunson.

Following the championship-clinching victory, Hart credited Brown for helping shape the team’s identity.

“Mike was invaluable to this run,” Hart said. “He knows what it is to be a champion. He knows how to build a team, how to build habits that will put you in this position. We’re so grateful to have him at the top. He brought the best out of us. He’s the reason why we’re here.”

Less than a year after being viewed as a fallback option, Brown now joins Red Holzman as one of only two coaches to lead the Knicks to an NBA championship.