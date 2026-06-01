Knicks’ Mike Brown Drops Blunt Quote on Spurs Before NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are heading into the NBA Finals on an 11-game winning streak, and their head coach is not letting personal connections get in the way of what he wants to accomplish.

Mike Brown has deep ties to the San Antonio Spurs organization. He spent three years as an assistant there in the early 2000s. He also has a personal connection to De’Aaron Fox, his former franchise player during his time as head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

None of that changes what he wants to happen over the next few weeks.

Brown Makes His Feelings Clear

Brown addressed the personal angle directly when speaking to reporters on Sunday. He acknowledged the relationships on the other bench and made clear they will not soften his competitive edge one bit.

“They definitely want to beat me and I want to kick their ass,” Brown said. “I love them and you can always love them before and after.”

It was the kind of response that captures exactly who Brown is as a coach. The respect is genuine. The relationships are real. But when the ball goes up on Wednesday night in San Antonio, none of that will matter.

Brown’s Journey to the Finals

Brown is in his first season with the Knicks after spending three years as head coach in Sacramento. He arrived in New York with a reputation as a defensive-minded coach and has delivered exactly that. The Knicks have the best defensive rating of any remaining playoff team at 104.4.

His path to the Finals has included brushes with his past at every turn. New York swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, a franchise Brown also has history with after two separate stints as head coach. Now comes San Antonio, where his coaching career took shape over two decades ago.

What It Means for the Knicks

New York has won 11 straight playoff games. They have not dropped a contest since Game 3 against Atlanta in the first round. The momentum is real, and Brown has been the steady hand guiding it throughout.

The Spurs present the biggest challenge yet. Victor Wembanyama is arguably the best player in the world right now. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks offense will need to be at their best to match what San Antonio brings defensively.

Brown knows that. He also knows his team is playing its best basketball of the season at exactly the right time.

Knicks Final Word

The personal connections make this series a compelling story. Brown against his former assistant coaching home. Brown against his former franchise player. The relationships run deep on both sides.

But Brown made his priorities clear on Sunday. The love is real. So is the competitive fire.

Game 1 is Wednesday. New York is ready.