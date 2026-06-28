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Mitchell Robinson Breaks Silence on Controversial New York Knicks Exit Speculation

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Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
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Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mitchell Robinson has finally responded to one of the biggest talking points surrounding the New York Knicks‘ offseason.

As speculation continues to grow over his future with the franchise, the veteran center appeared to dismiss a viral report that claimed there was frustration within the organization over his playoff performances and an off-court injury.

Mitchell Robinson Laughs Off Viral Report

Mitchell Robinson Breaks Silence as Knicks Exit Rumors Continue

GettyMitchell Robinson Breaks Silence as Knicks Exit Rumors Continue

An Instagram post from @realknicksdaily recently shared a report that read:

“There has been frustration within the Knicks organization over Mitchell Robinson’s free-throw shooting and the off-court injury that broke his right pinkie during the postseason. Robinson shot just 30.2% from the free-throw line in the playoffs, allowing opponents to intentionally foul him in key moments, and the team was also unhappy that his broken pinkie came from an off-court incident rather than game action. Despite that, Robinson still played through the injury during the Finals as the Knicks captured the NBA championship.”

Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, Robinson responded in the comments with three laughing emojis: “🤣🤣🤣.”

While Robinson’s response was really short, the emojis appear to dismiss the report altogether. At the very least, his reaction suggests he does not agree with the claims that the Knicks were frustrated with him during their championship run.

Of course, Robinson’s comment is not an official statement from the organization, nor does it definitively prove the report is false.

That response also arrives at a time when speculation surrounding Robinson’s future in New York continues to intensify.

Exit Rumors Continue Despite Championship Impact

St Bernard Parish Community Parade Honoring New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson

GettyMitchell Robinson Responds After Controversial Report Sparks Knicks Buzz

Robinson’s future with the Knicks remains one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. Multiple reports have suggested that New York could struggle to retain him because owner James Dolan has publicly stated the franchise does not intend to cross the NBA’s second salary-cap apron.

Recent reporting has indicated Robinson is considered unlikely to return unless he accepts a significant pay cut, something that appears difficult given his market value around the league. Teams reportedly linked to the defensive center include the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings, all of whom could have interest if he reaches unrestricted free agency.

If Robinson does depart, replacing him will not be easy. He was one of the league’s best offensive rebounders throughout the postseason and provided elite rim protection off the bench.

Despite playing through a broken right pinkie during the NBA Finals, Robinson continued to give the Knicks valuable minutes, physical defense and second-chance opportunities that played a major role in the franchise’s championship run.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Mitchell Robinson Breaks Silence on Controversial New York Knicks Exit Speculation

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