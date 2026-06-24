Knicks Insider Gives Concerning Mitchell Robinson Update Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Knicks spent nearly a decade developing Mitchell Robinson into one of the NBA’s premier defensive centers.

Now they may be forced to decide whether keeping one of their most important homegrown players is worth the financial sacrifices that could follow.

Speaking Tuesday on The Putback, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley painted a challenging picture for Robinson’s future in New York, citing the franchise’s determination to remain below the NBA’s restrictive second apron.

“The Knicks are operating, planning as if they’re going to stay below the second apron number in team salary and that has a lot of implications,” Begley said. “It’s going to be really tough to bring Mitchell Robinson back, assuming he gets strong offers on the open market — which he will. I think he’d have to take a pay cut to come back to New York.”

The comments underscore the increasingly complicated balancing act facing the defending NBA champions as free agency approaches.

Knicks Determined to Avoid Second Apron

The financial backdrop has become one of the dominant storylines of New York’s offseason.

Earlier this month, owner James Dolan made his position on the second apron abundantly clear during an appearance on WFAN.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do,” Dolan said. “One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron.”

The statement sent ripples across the league.

Under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, teams operating above the second apron face severe restrictions on roster construction, including limitations on trades, salary aggregation, cash transactions and future draft-pick flexibility.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Knicks entered the offseason approximately $13.2 million below the second apron threshold.

A sizable new contract for Robinson could quickly erase that cushion.

Robinson Elevated His Market During Championship Run

The timing is far from ideal for New York.

Robinson enters free agency after playing a pivotal role in the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

While his offensive numbers rarely command headlines, his impact on winning remained undeniable throughout the postseason.

The 7-footer averaged 5.6 rebounds per game during the NBA Finals, including 3.0 offensive rebounds, while serving as New York’s defensive anchor off the bench.

His biggest moment came in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Robinson grabbed a critical offensive rebound after Josh Hart missed a free throw, extending the possession and helping secure the Knicks’ long-awaited title.

Around the league, executives continue to view Robinson as one of basketball’s elite offensive rebounders and rim protectors when healthy.

Those attributes are expected to generate significant interest once free agency opens.

More Than Just Another Free Agent

What makes Robinson’s situation unique is his history with the franchise.

Selected by the Knicks with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Robinson developed into one of the organization’s greatest modern success stories.

He spent his entire NBA career in New York and became the longest-tenured player on the championship roster.

Through coaching changes, front-office overhauls, lottery seasons, playoff heartbreak and ultimately a championship parade, Robinson remained one of the few constants.

His journey mirrors the Knicks’ transformation from perennial disappointment to NBA champion.

That history could make these negotiations far more emotional than a typical free-agency discussion.

Knicks Still Trying to Find a Path Forward

The latest report also comes less than a week after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that New York had already begun what he described as “some level of cursory negotiations” with Robinson’s representatives.

“Their front office is reporting to work today with a list of things to do,” Windhorst said on Get Up last week. “They’ve got to figure out a way to keep Mitchell Robinson on this roster.”

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Windhorst even suggested he would be surprised if the Knicks ultimately failed to retain the veteran center.

The challenge, however, may come down to economics.

Because New York holds Robinson’s Bird rights, the team can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. The question is whether Robinson is willing to accept less money to remain with the only NBA franchise he has ever known.

For the Knicks, this is about more than retaining a rotation player.

Robinson is a homegrown draft success, the longest-tenured player on a championship roster and a foundational piece of the culture that helped bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Madison Square Garden.

That reality could make the coming negotiations among the most important decisions of New York’s offseason.