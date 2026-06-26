Knicks Quietly Explored Trade Amid Mitchell Robinson Free Agency Uncertainty

The New York Knicks‘ efforts to retain Mitchell Robinson may have become even more uncertain after a new report shed light on the team’s quiet search for another center before the NBA Draft.

While Robinson remains one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that New York actively explored trading for a veteran center before the draft, suggesting the defending NBA champions were preparing for the possibility of losing their longtime rim protector.

The report adds another wrinkle to Robinson’s increasingly intriguing free agency as the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets continue to be linked as potential suitors.

Knicks Quietly Explored Center Trade Before Draft

In his latest mailbag, Begley reported that the Knicks reached out to at least one team before the draft in hopes of acquiring a center already under contract.

The discussions never advanced because the opposing team declined to move its big man.

Still, Begley noted that New York’s interest went beyond a routine inquiry.

“Their approach in this check-in was more than just due diligence,” Begley wrote. “They were genuinely trying to get a deal done.”

That detail could prove significant.

If the Knicks believed Robinson was certain to return, there would have been far less urgency to pursue another veteran center before free agency.

Mitchell Robinson’s Future Remains Uncertain

Begley stopped short of saying Robinson is leaving New York, but he acknowledged the timing raises legitimate questions.

“Was this because they knew Mitchell Robinson would not be back? I don’t know the answer to that,” Begley wrote. “But logic tells you they wouldn’t have put a call in if they thought Robinson would be back.”

The financial realities only add to the uncertainty.

According to Begley, Robinson would likely need to accept a significant pay cut if the Knicks hope to remain below the NBA’s restrictive second apron.

That aligns with previous reporting that owner James Dolan has made avoiding the league’s harshest luxury-tax penalties a priority following New York’s championship season.

Lakers, Nets Lurk as Free Agency Opens

The uncertainty surrounding Robinson has naturally attracted interest from around the league.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line recently reported that the Brooklyn Nets have a legitimate interest in attempting to lure Robinson away from the Knicks.

The Lakers have also been repeatedly connected to Robinson as they search for a defensive-minded center to pair with Luka Dončić.

Begley wrote that although SNY has not independently confirmed reports linking Robinson to Los Angeles, he expects the veteran center to generate strong interest throughout the NBA.

“You can make the argument that Robinson is the best unrestricted free agent on the center market,” Begley wrote.

That assessment comes as the Lakers continue searching for help in the middle after missing out on several other rumored targets, including Detroit Pistons All-NBA center Jalen Duren, who NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported is not expected to be traded despite ongoing contract negotiations.

Knicks Face Difficult Decision

When healthy, Robinson remains one of the NBA’s premier rim protectors and offensive rebounders.

He appeared in 60 regular-season games during New York’s championship campaign, his highest total since 2022-23, after injuries limited him to just 48 combined games over the previous two seasons.

Still, retaining Robinson may ultimately come down to finances.

The Knicks are attempting to defend their first NBA championship in more than five decades while carefully managing payroll under the league’s restrictive collective bargaining agreement.

Begley’s latest reporting suggests New York is preparing for multiple outcomes.

Whether Robinson ultimately returns or departs in free agency, the Knicks have already shown they are actively exploring contingency plans at the game’s most important defensive position.