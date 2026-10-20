Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Ex-Knicks Center Hurt, Doesn’t Leave Game in Celtics Debut

Mitchell Robinson left the New York Knicks for the Boston Celtics this offseason, signing a three-year contract to join New York’s rival.

It didn’t take him long to get a solid honor in Boston — he got the start in their season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson, though, was soon limping off the floor. It wasn’t a sight the Celtics wanted to see, and it quickly put an odd tinge on his first game away from the Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update

Robinson was on the floor for the Celtics in the second quarter doing what he does so well, hitting the offensive glass.

But as he landed after leaping for a rebound, Robinson’s left ankle and lower leg collided with an opponent.

It looked to extend and shift Robinson’s leg at an awkward angle, and he went down to the ground.

Robinson immediately held his arms in pain toward his left ankle area. A further replay showed that Robinson had rolled his left ankle outward while landing at the same spot as a Pistons player.

The Celtics took the ball over halfcourt and called a timeout, and Robinson got up and sort of hopped his way off the court.

Mitchell Robinson Good News

There was immediate good news for the Celtics’ center, though — after the timeout, he remained in the basketball game.

He still showed a bit of a limp as the action resumed, but evidently Robinson felt like he could keep playing.

Robinson didn’t stay in for very long after the injury, but the broadcast didn’t show him leaving for the locker room or anything, so he seemingly avoided the worst.

Celtics Center Depth Chart

The Celtics have two obvious center options that they plan to rotate: Robinson and Neemias Queta.

Queta was a pleasant surprise in his first season as a starter in 2025-26.

The Celtics also have Luka Garza, who did enter the game in the second quarter for Robinson not long after his injury.

It’s not clear whether Robinson actually needed more attention for his injury, or if Boston just wanted to allow Garza to make his season debut.