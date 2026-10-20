Hi, Subscriber

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Ex-Knicks Center Hurt, Doesn’t Leave Game in Celtics Debut

  • 1.7K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Mitchell Robinson #4 of the Boston Celtics answers questions during a press conference during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mitchell Robinson left the New York Knicks for the Boston Celtics this offseason, signing a three-year contract to join New York’s rival.

It didn’t take him long to get a solid honor in Boston — he got the start in their season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson, though, was soon limping off the floor. It wasn’t a sight the Celtics wanted to see, and it quickly put an odd tinge on his first game away from the Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update

Robinson was on the floor for the Celtics in the second quarter doing what he does so well, hitting the offensive glass.

But as he landed after leaping for a rebound, Robinson’s left ankle and lower leg collided with an opponent.

It looked to extend and shift Robinson’s leg at an awkward angle, and he went down to the ground.

Robinson immediately held his arms in pain toward his left ankle area. A further replay showed that Robinson had rolled his left ankle outward while landing at the same spot as a Pistons player.

The Celtics took the ball over halfcourt and called a timeout, and Robinson got up and sort of hopped his way off the court.

Mitchell Robinson Good News

There was immediate good news for the Celtics’ center, though — after the timeout, he remained in the basketball game.

He still showed a bit of a limp as the action resumed, but evidently Robinson felt like he could keep playing.

Robinson didn’t stay in for very long after the injury, but the broadcast didn’t show him leaving for the locker room or anything, so he seemingly avoided the worst.

Celtics Center Depth Chart

The Celtics have two obvious center options that they plan to rotate: Robinson and Neemias Queta.

Queta was a pleasant surprise in his first season as a starter in 2025-26.

The Celtics also have Luka Garza, who did enter the game in the second quarter for Robinson not long after his injury.

It’s not clear whether Robinson actually needed more attention for his injury, or if Boston just wanted to allow Garza to make his season debut.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Ex-Knicks Center Hurt, Doesn’t Leave Game in Celtics Debut

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Knicks News

More Heavy on Knicks News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x