Knicks Announce Major Mitchell Robinson Update Before Game 2 vs Spurs

The New York Knicks received encouraging news ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals after center Mitchell Robinson was officially listed as probable with a fractured right fifth metacarpal.

The update comes less than two weeks after Robinson underwent surgery on his right hand and one day after he played a key role in New York’s 105-95 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1.

Robinson had entered Wednesday night’s opener listed as questionable, making his eventual availability one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Knicks before tipoff.

Now, with New York holding a 1-0 series lead, the veteran center appears on track to suit up again Friday night at Frost Bank Center.

Mitchell Robinson Helps Knicks Slow Victor Wembanyama

Although Robinson finished with only two points and six rebounds in 13 minutes, his defensive impact was significant.

The 7-footer provided physicality and rim protection against Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who struggled to find offensive rhythm despite finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

According to NBA matchup tracking data, Wembanyama shot just 2-for-5 from the field, including 1-for-4 from three-point range, when Robinson was his primary defender.

More notably, Wembanyama needed 21 shot attempts to reach his point total, finishing just 6-for-21 from the floor in his NBA Finals debut.

Robinson’s length and defensive presence gave the Knicks another weapon against the 7-foot-4 Spurs star and helped force difficult shots throughout the night.

His lone basket came on an alley-oop finish over Spurs center Luke Kornet, a play that demonstrated Robinson remained a vertical threat despite playing with a recently repaired hand.

“I didn’t think he was,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said when asked whether Robinson appeared limited by the injury. “I’ve got to go back and watch the tape. He caught a lob. He was still a vertical threat.

“And then defensively, I thought he was pretty good as well, trying to rebound, keeping those guys off the glass.”

Robinson Never Considered Missing NBA Finals

Robinson’s status had become one of the biggest mysteries leading into the championship series.

After suffering a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand and undergoing surgery between rounds, the Knicks offered few details about how the injury occurred.

The team confirmed only that it did not happen during a game or practice. ESPN insider Shams Charania later reported that the injury occurred at Robinson’s home.

When Robinson finally spoke publicly after Game 1, he still had no interest in discussing the specifics.

“We here for basketball,” Robinson said, via The New York Post.

What he did make clear was that he never doubted he would play.

“Nah, I didn’t have no doubt in my head,” Robinson said when asked whether he feared missing the Finals. “I’ve been here eight years. There was no way I was gonna miss this.”

Asked how the hand felt after his first game action since surgery, Robinson remained optimistic.

“It was straight,” Robinson said. “It was alright. We’ll see how it is tonight.”

Knicks Eye Commanding 2-0 NBA Finals Lead

Robinson’s upgraded status is another positive development for a Knicks team that continues to build momentum.

New York erased a 14-point second-half deficit in Game 1 and closed the contest on an 11-0 run behind Jalen Brunson’s 30-point performance.

The victory extended the Knicks’ playoff winning streak to 12 games and gave them homecourt control in the series.

Now, with Robinson expected to be available once again, the Knicks will have one of their most important defensive pieces as they attempt to take a commanding 2-0 lead before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.

For a team chasing its first NBA championship since 1973, Robinson’s ability to battle Wembanyama may prove just as important as any offensive contribution he provides.