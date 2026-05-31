Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Sends Fiery Message to Haters Ahead of NBA Final

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson shared a strong message on social media after undergoing surgery on a hand injury ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Robinson’s status has become a major storyline for the Knicks after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the veteran big man underwent a procedure to repair a broken right pinkie finger. The injury comes at a critical time as New York prepares for its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

While Robinson expressed gratitude to fans who have supported him during his recovery, he also addressed critics in a blunt Instagram post that quickly drew attention across the NBA community.

Mitchell Robinson Thanks Supporters and Responds to Critics

Robinson posted a message on Instagram acknowledging the encouragement he has received since news of his injury became public.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring especially at a time like this in my life,” Robinson wrote. “It makes everything I’m fighting for 100x easier to deal with.”

The Knicks center then directed a message toward those he believes have been rooting against him.

“The ones that want to see me down and hurt all I gotta say for you is f— you,” Robinson wrote.

He also referenced personal relationships in the post.

“And last the ones that say they love and care about me but can’t be there for me when I need them but I’m always there when they need me god will get you,” Robinson added.

The social media post came days after details of Robinson’s injury emerged. According to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy, Robinson suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal, the bone connecting the wrist to the pinkie finger, and underwent surgery to address the issue.

Despite the setback, there remains optimism that Robinson could be available when the NBA Finals begin.

New York Knicks Hope Mitchell Robinson Can Play in NBA Finals

Robinson’s injury remains unusual because the exact circumstances surrounding it have not been publicly disclosed.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown told reporters that the injury did not occur during a game or practice session.

“It was not at practice yesterday, and it wasn’t in the game,” Brown said.

Brown also indicated that his focus remains on preparing available players until the medical staff determines Robinson’s status.

“For me, I’m always going with whoever is available today,” Brown said. “And he didn’t practice today.”

According to Charania, Robinson intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals while wearing a brace if he is medically cleared.

The 28-year-old has played an important role during New York’s postseason run. Coming off the bench, Robinson has averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 14.2 minutes per game while providing defensive rim protection and rebounding.

During the regular season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 72.3 percent from the field.

His availability could be particularly important against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns expressed confidence in New York’s depth regardless of Robinson’s status.

“If this playoff run has shown anything, I feel, to the fans and media, 1 through 15 will go out there and put the Knicks jersey on and get the job done,” Towns said. “So, this is a situation that we’ve garnered enough experience and trust in each other.”

As the Knicks continue preparations for the Finals against San Antonio, Robinson’s recovery remains one of the team’s biggest injury storylines. For now, the veteran center appears focused on returning to the court while making it clear how he feels about both his supporters and his critics.