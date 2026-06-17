Knicks Looking to Retain Multiple Role Players After Championship Run

It was one of the most historic championship runs in recent memory. The New York Knicks are the champions of the 2025-26 season for the first time since 1973.

It’s still celebration season, but the Knicks will need to address multiple players in the offseason. Specifically, key role players like Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet. Both players contributed to their championship run, but they head to unrestricted free agency this summer.

There will be competition for both players. Everybody wants a piece of championship-worthy players on their team. However, New York will be looking to bring back both Robinson and Shamet, Jack Nisse of the New York Post reports.

Knicks Look to Work Around Luxury Tax This Offseason

Most NBA teams these days are working around the league’s luxury-tax apron. The New York Knicks are no different from the rest. The Knicks’ main core of Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart is locked down for the seasons to come.

However, it gets complicated after these guys, and the luxury tax will be a concern.

Mitchell Robinson will become a free agent after his four-year, $60 million deal comes to an end. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet will enter free agency once again after joining the Knicks on a team-friendly contract last offseason where he earned just north of $2 million.

Both players will likely be looking for pay raises this offseason, which could complicate conversations with the Knicks given the luxury tax.

Mitchell Robinson’s Value to the Knicks

Although Mitchell Robinson has been dealt a fair share of injuries over the past few years, his value on the defensive side has shone brightly at the biggest stages. Especially when taking into account his shared assignment in guarding Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals.

Robinson, 28, led the Knicks in blocks per game in the regular season (1.2), while playing as a complementary backup to Karl-Anthony Towns in 2025-26.

While playing in the NBA Finals with a fractured pinky finger, Robinson averaged 3.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, adding an intimidating defensive presence in 13.4 minutes per game.

Although he may not fill up a stat sheet, the seven-foot, 240-pound Robinson is known to be a top offensive-rebounding big as well.

Landry Shamet’s Value to the Knicks

The New York Knicks don’t get to where they are without the clutch shooting of Landry Shamet. It’s as simple as that.

Although the 29-year-old struggled from three in the final part of the NBA Finals, it seemed that he would come up big in times that mattered the most.

In the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Shamet shot an impressive 91.7 percent (11-of-12) from three. First-year head coach Mike Brown made it clear he wanted Shamet on the roster for the 2025-26 season, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Shamet defied all odds this season. He was signed by the Knicks in a training camp deal in September before suffering a separated shoulder. New York waived the guard because of the setback, but would later retain him after recovering from the shoulder injury in December.

It appears the franchise would like to keep him moving forward.