Knicks Center Reacts to Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sent prayers for former president Donald Trump following a reported failed assassination attempt during his political rally in Pennsylvania.

“Prayers for Trump,” Robinson posted on X, as shared by New York Basketball.

Then Robinson followed it up with an Instagram story sharing a photo of a bloodied Trump raising his fist as Secret Service agents rushed him off the stage.

Trump sustained an injury in his right ear.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said in his message to his Truth Social followers. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

NBC News reported that the FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The motive has yet to be established as the investigation is still ongoing.

Crooks died in the scene as he was immediately “neutralized” by the Secret Service, chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said, per NBC News.

CBS News shared a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday, July 13.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr on Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Robinson was not the only one from the NBA, who publicly reacted to the assassination attempt on Trump.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also shared his thoughts, describing the incident as “demoralizing.”

“This is a time where we feel very proud to represent our country wearing USA on our chest, competing in the Olympics,” Kerr said via NBA.com. “We’ve talked to the players about how important it is to show the best version of us as human beings to represent our country in a respectful, dignified manner. It makes you want to do that even more so, because this is really shameful for us to sit here and think about what happened and what’s going on in our country.

“It’s such a demoralizing day for our country, and it’s yet another example of not only our political division but also gun culture. A 20-year-old with an AR-15 trying to shoot the former president. It’s hard to process everything, and it’s scary to think about where this goes because of the issues that already exist in the country. So this is a terrible day.

“Thank God Trump wasn’t hit, but it’s just so demoralizing in every which way.”

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was assassinated in 1984 in Beirut, Lebanon.

Mitchell Robinson Teased a Big Year for Knicks

Robinson and his trainer Marcell Scott teased a big year for the Knicks center after Isaiah Hartenstein left for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Got something cooking up,” Robinson said on his Instagram story. “Just wait.”

Scott followed it up with his own Instagram story showing Robinson and his high school coach William “Butch” Stockton in the gym.

“Big year, [New York City],” Scott said.

Robinson is coming off two surgeries on his left ankle, which sidelined him for 50 games in the regular season and the second round of the NBA Playoffs which the Knicks eventually lost in seven games against a healthier Indiana Pacers team.