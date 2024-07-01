Mitchell Robinson, Trainer Break Silence After Isaiah Hartenstein Bolts Knicks

Mitchell Robinson and his trainer Marcell Scott teased a big year for the New York Knicks center after Isaiah Hartenstein left for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Got something cooking up,” Robinson said on his Instagram story. “Just wait.”

Scott followed it up with his own Instagram story showing Robinson and his high school coach William “Butch” Stockton in the gym.

“Big year, [New York City],” Scott said.

The weeks of trade rumors involving Mitchell finally ended on July 1 when Hartenstein agreed to a three-year, $87 million offer from the Thunder, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was more than what the Knicks could legally offer, which they did — four years worth $72.5 million — due to his early Bird rights. And it was a massive pay raise for Hartenstein, who earned $16 million over the last two seasons with the Knicks.

Robinson is coming off two surgeries on his left ankle, which sidelined him for 50 games in the regular season and the second round of the NBA Playoffs which the Knicks eventually lost in seven games against a healthier Indiana Pacers team.

The 26-year-old Robinson was having a career season, averaging a career-high 10.3 rebounds, 6.2 points on 59.2% shooting, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks before the injury. He was leading the league in offensive rebounds with 5.3 per game up to that point. He wound up with a 4.6 offensive rebound average, tied with Clint Capela for the league-best mark last season.

Robinson’s health will be crucial for the Knicks in their bid to unseat the Boston Celtics and repeat over the Philadelphia 76ers, who formed a new Big 3 with the addition of Paul George. The Knicks starting center had missed 71 games over the last two seasons.

Tough Decision for Isaiah Hartenstein

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, it was a tough decision for Hartenstein to leave New York, where he had a breakout season which led to this massive deal.

“This was a tough decision for Hartenstein – he loved the city, loved his teammates, loved the organization and what happened here last year. If this wasn’t a team in Oklahoma City that was ready to contend, it might have gone differently. The idea that Hartenstein can go and compete for a title in OKC factored into his decision. The Knicks certainly made it tough, according to people familiar with the matter,” Begley said on X, formerly Twitter.

Hartenstein ultimately had to make the smart decision by taking the best offer on the table.

In 64 starts, including the playoffs this season, Hartenstein flourished in New York, averaging 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 points, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Best Friends Turned Rivals

Robinson and Hartenstein became best friends in New York as depicted by Fred Katz of The Athletic in a feature story about their close relationship in April.

Robinson was one of the first who commented on Hartenstein’s heartfelt thank you message to Knicks fans on Instagram following his departure.

“NYC thank you for taking my family in and making my time there so special.Every time I went out on the court I always gave it my all for the city and I felt the love right back. NYC will always have a special place in my heart. All love 🙏🏻 #foe,” Hartenstein said.

Robinson replied: “Love and will miss you bro 🫡🧡💙 thank you for everything you put into this team.”