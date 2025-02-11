Latest Photo of Injured Knicks Big Man is Turning Heads

Mitchell Robinson has yet to play this season but the New York Knicks big man appears close to making a return.

Robinson continues to recover from a stress fracture in his left ankle, an injury that has proven more complicated than initially expected. Robinson suffered the setback during the Knicks’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers last season and underwent surgery shortly after. While early projections suggested he could return near the start of training camp, his rehabilitation has taken longer than anticipated.

However, Robinson took to Instagram with a post that could indicate he’s nearing a return. It showed him working out and running alongside teammates, including OG Anunoby, who is dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him since the start of the month.

“Last of my kind,” Robinson wrote on Instagram.

The post ignited a positive reaction from Knicks fans in the comment section who are hoping to see him on the court soon.

“He out his cage now watch the work!” one fan said.

“WE ARE SO BACK! LETS GO MITCH! Can’t wait for your return,” another added.

Knicks Says Robinson ‘Needs More Time’

Robinson was recently cleared for contact, ramping up his preparation for a return. However, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Robinson needs more time before he’s ready to make his debut.

“Mitch obviously is doing more and more each day, but he needs more time,” Thibodeau said on Monday.

The Knicks are 34-18 but are coming off a lopsided 131-104 loss to the Boston Celtics.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. Simple as that. There’s no sugarcoating it. There’s no moral wins,” Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns said after the loss. “If we’ve got aspirations, which I know we do, then we’ve got to find ways to win games like tonight. That’s a team that’s in the race. Great teams, championship teams, they test your discipline. And we’ve got to work on keeping our discipline for all 48 [minutes].”

Having the entire roster available should help the Knicks kick things into gear after the all-star break, especially on the defensive end.

Robinson’s Return Could Impact Karl-Anthony Towns

When Robinson returns, it will likely bump Towns to the power forward spot more often. It’s something that excited the all-star big man, who is averaging 24 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.

“Just a tall lineup, and it’s gonna be exciting to kind of explore that lineup,” Towns said. “It should give me … I have some familiarity with it with Rudy, so it’ll be something that I’ll tap into that kind of potential well.”

Towns has yet to play with Robinson since arriving with the Knicks this offseason. However, he said he’s built a relationship with his fellow big man and is looking forward to teaming up.

“Always seeing Mitch is great,” Towns said. “Being around him since I got here, it’s been awesome to be able to get to know him more on the friend side, instead of just being his competitor.

“I respect him tremendously for what he does for this team. So it’s been great to be able to build a bond with him.”

The Knicks take on the Pacers on Tuesday night and are a 2.5-point favorite, per ESPN BET.