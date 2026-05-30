Mitchell Robinson’s Post-Surgery Message Brings Back Jordan Clarkson’s ‘Magic’

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is already keeping spirits high after undergoing surgery, and his latest social media post has fans revisiting one of the team’s most unusual storylines from the playoffs.

Robinson posted on Instagram following his recent procedure, sharing an image that referenced teammate Jordan Clarkson‘s now-famous “healing” routine. The post quickly caught the attention of Knicks fans familiar with Clarkson’s running joke involving forward OG Anunoby during New York’s postseason run.

Robinson captioned the post by thanking Clarkson, prompting renewed discussion about the lighthearted moment that became a fan favorite throughout the Knicks’ march to the NBA Finals.

Mitchell Robinson References Jordan Clarkson’s Viral Knicks Moment

The Instagram post came after Robinson underwent surgery, with the veteran center appearing to joke that Clarkson’s unique healing abilities might be needed once again.

The post referenced Clarkson’s playful reputation inside the Knicks locker room after multiple teammates credited him with helping them return to action during games.

While the exchange was clearly made in jest, it highlighted the chemistry that has developed inside New York’s locker room during one of the franchise’s most successful seasons in decades.

For Robinson, the post also served as an encouraging sign as he begins his recovery process.

How Jordan Clarkson Became the Knicks’ Unofficial Healer

Clarkson’s reputation began during New York’s first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

OG Anunoby rolled his ankle during Game 1 and limped to the bench in visible discomfort. Moments later, Clarkson sat beside him and performed his now-famous “healing” gesture.

“He came over to the bench and asked me to do it for his ankle,” Clarkson told the New York Daily News at the time. “I sat over there. He checked back into the game. We need him on the floor, so whatever I gotta do to keep it going.”

Clarkson described the routine as sprinkling “a little magic” on his teammate.

“Sprinkled a little spice on him, man. Just a little magic,” Clarkson said.

The result only added to the legend.

Anunoby returned to the floor, logged a team-high 38 minutes and finished with 18 points while helping the Knicks secure a crucial playoff victory.

OG Anunoby Previously Credited Clarkson for Wrist Recovery

The ankle incident was not the first time Clarkson had earned praise from Anunoby.

Weeks earlier, during an April 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Anunoby injured his wrist late in the second quarter. After being evaluated by Knicks head athletic trainer Anthony Goenaga, Clarkson once again performed his mock healing routine.

Anunoby later joked that Clarkson deserved credit.

“Jordan healed my wrist,” Anunoby said with a smile after the game.

The forward returned to the court and scored 18 of his 25 points after the incident, helping fuel the growing mythology surrounding Clarkson’s sideline magic.

Clarkson’s “healing” routine has also drawn attention among Filipino basketball fans. The veteran guard, who has Filipino heritage through his mother’s side and previously represented the Philippine national team, has become one of the country’s most recognizable basketball figures.

While Clarkson’s sideline “magic” is clearly a lighthearted joke among teammates, some fans have playfully connected it to traditional folk-healing practices that remain part of life in portions of the Philippine countryside, where faith healers known as albularyo are still a familiar part of local culture.

Clarkson has never suggested his routine is anything more than humor, but the running gag has only added to his popularity among Knicks fans and Filipino supporters alike.

Knicks Chemistry Continues to Shine During NBA Finals Run

Although Clarkson’s “healing powers” have become a running joke among teammates and fans, the story reflects a larger truth about this Knicks team.

The camaraderie and chemistry inside the locker room have been evident throughout the season, helping New York reach its first NBA Finals since 1999 under head coach Mike Brown.

Robinson’s post served as another example of that bond.

As the Knicks prepare for the NBA Finals, fans may not actually expect Clarkson’s magic to speed up Robinson’s recovery. But if recent history is any indication, the Filipino-American veteran guard has already earned a reputation as one of the team’s most entertaining good-luck charms.

And based on Robinson’s latest message, that reputation is only growing.