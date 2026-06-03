Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Today Vs Spurs? Doctor’s Analysis Emerges Before Game 1

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks got positive news before Game 1 of the NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs as the center Mitchell Robinson looks like he is healing well from his recent hand injury.

He is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but several sources and practice runouts indicate the chance of the seasoned big man showing up at some level for the start of the series is increasing.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: New York Knicks Center Remains Questionable

Robinson is currently recovering from a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

The Knicks have listed him as questionable for Game 1, and the team is still awaiting final medical clearance before deciding on his availability.

Despite the uncertainty, several reports indicate that Robinson fully intends to play through the injury. ESPN previously reported that the Knicks center plans to suit up while wearing a protective brace on his hand.

Team officials have also remained optimistic about his chances of returning for the Finals opener.

Due to the type of injury and how demanding an NBA Finals game is physically, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Robinson’s minutes are limited at first.

However, if he is given the green light to play, the Knicks might still control his playing time so as not to worsen the injury while getting the most out of his top-level rebounding and defensive skills around the basket. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Mitchell Robinson and New York Knicks Receive Positive Signs Before Spurs Clash

The biggest reason for optimism comes from what Robinson has been able to do during recent practices. Photos and videos circulating online show the Knicks center wearing a protective splint-like device on his right hand while keeping his pinky finger free.

Orthopaedic surgeon Adam Bitterman analyzed the footage and noted:

“Multiple photos and videos are circulating showing his hand in a protective splint like device while his pinky is free. This nearly confirms he broke his metacarpal and not his phalange of his pinky.”

He later added:

“Is this game-time activity with the pressure of an NBA Finals? No. This is all a good sign IMO and I think he plays and is effective.”

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ huge boost for New York fans that Robinson could be the one supplying it. The caliber of his size, the ability to grab rebounds, and the defensive skills down the paint are likely to be big factors in the New York Knicks versus San Antonio Spurs match-up, especially inside the frontcourt.

While it is possible that his playing time might be limited, the signs are that New York is getting closer to having probably one of the most influential players on the bench, at least for the first ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.