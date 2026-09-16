Mitchell Robinson Announces Tragic Personal News After Knicks Departure

Mitchell Robinson played a key role during his time with the New York Knicks, helping them win the 2026 NBA Finals before joining the rival Boston Celtics in free agency this past offseason.

However, just before the former Knicks center was about to take the stage at his opening Celtics press conference, tragic personal news emerged as it relates to Robinson.

The seven-footer said that his brother was hit by a car, which is why he wasn’t in Boston for the team to officially announce his signing with the franchise.

Mitchell Robinson Announces Tragic Personal News, Brother Hit By Car

According to Celtics reporter Bobby Krivitsky, Robinson’s brother was hit by a car before his press conference.

“A few hours ago, Mitchell Robinson posted this on Facebook about a car accident that happened this morning,” he wrote. “Zeek, the man in the photo, was hit by a car while out for a jog. Robinson was going to join Paul George and Mike Conley at today’s introductory press conference with the Celtics. They announced he was unavailable due to personal reasons. Hopefully, Zeek makes a quick and full recovery.

“Prayers for my little brother,” Robinson said in his own social media post. “My dawg can’t catch a break.”

Celtics fans knew something was up, as the team had also announced the former Knicks center wouldn’t be available for the opening press conference.

“UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is unavailable today due to personal reasons,” the team wrote in a statement.

This is apparently not the first time Robinson’s brother has been in a car accident, as it was reported that the Knicks center suffered an injury during the playoffs after learning the news about the first occurrence.

“Robinson notably fractured his right hand during the New York Knicks’ playoff run. It was later revealed that the injury occurred after he struck his truck in frustration upon learning that his youngest brother had been severely injured in a car accident,” Basketnews.com wrote about the situation. “So far, there has been no clear update about his brother’s current recovery status after the latest accident.”

Knicks Lose Backup Center To Rival Celtics

Keeping Robinson was always expected to be tough for New York, as owner James Dolan wasn’t ready to enter the luxury tax for the free agent who was set to earn a new payday this summer.

After he couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension with the Knicks, Robinson instead signed with the Celtics on a three-year, $47.4 million deal.

“Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team,” Shams Charania of ESPN posted on X over the offseason, announcing the news of Robinson’s departure from the Knicks.

Despite leaving New York for Boston after the legendary championship parade down the Canyon of Heroes in Manhattan, Robinson sent a message to the Knicks fans.

“I will always have love for where it all started,” he said. “I love you and will miss you! Once a Knick always a Knick.”

Robinson will play next season with the Celtics, but after the accident with his brother, it remains uncertain when he will be officially announced as the team’s next center.