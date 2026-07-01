Mitchell Robinson’s Exit Leaves Karl-Anthony Towns Facing Knicks’ Biggest Problem

The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years. It was a moment the city had been waiting for, and the offseason that followed was supposed to be about keeping that group together.

It has not gone that way. Free agency opened, and the most anticipated name on the Knicks’ board is officially off the table. Mitchell Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick and a key part of that title run, has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the rival Boston Celtics.

That hurts on its own. But beyond the emotional side of it, Robinson’s exit creates one real, specific problem for this team going into next season, and it centers entirely on Karl-Anthony Towns.

What KAT’s Foul Trouble Looked Like With Robinson Still Around

Foul trouble and KAT have always been a package deal. Towns is the NBA’s active leader in career disqualifications, the only active player with at least 40 fouling-out games. This past season, he had 18 fouls across just four games against the 76ers in the second round, averaging only 23.3 minutes per game because he kept getting into trouble early.

The reason it never became a crisis? Robinson. Every time KAT had to sit, Robinson stepped in and kept the frontcourt steady. When Towns was on the bench, Robinson was winning the glass and protecting the rim. Against Victor Wembanyama especially, the two of them took turns making his night difficult, and the rotation felt almost seamless.

Why Robinson Leaving Puts More Pressure on KAT Than Ever

Now all of that lands on Towns alone. In Game 5 of the Finals, KAT fouled out in just 23 minutes and finished with two points. Robinson bailed the team out with a game-sealing offensive rebound to close out the championship. That was the whole partnership summed up in one game.

And it is not like Robinson was just a warm body filling minutes. His offensive rebounding rate this season was among the highest in the NBA, a number that put him ahead of most full rosters as an individual player.

Mo Diawara is the next option behind Towns, but neither has shown anything close to that kind of output at this level. KAT will now need to be more physical on the glass, stay disciplined on defense longer, and basically cover a job that was being shared all postseason.

The rebounding is the obvious concern, but the foul trouble piece is the one that should actually worry Knicks fans. Without Robinson to absorb minutes when KAT sits, every foul Towns picks up in the first half becomes a much bigger deal than it was a season ago.

The Knicks are still the defending champions with one of the best big men in the game. But Robinson was the net beneath that tightrope, and now that net is gone.