Knicks Analyst Monica McNutt Apologizes to Taylor Swift

What started as a lighthearted courtside comment during the NBA Finals quickly turned into a lesson in Knicks history for New York radio analyst Monica McNutt.

McNutt publicly apologized after questioning Taylor Swift’s New York Knicks fandom during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, only to discover that the global pop superstar has been supporting the franchise since her teenage years.

The exchange ignited a social media firestorm, with Swift’s loyal fan base producing years of evidence showing that her connection to the Knicks predates both her move to New York City and her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Monica McNutt Walks Back Viral Taylor Swift Remark

Swift attended the Knicks’ dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, sitting courtside alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim while wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt.

During a hot-mic exchange with broadcast partner Tyler Murray, McNutt initially questioned whether Swift was truly a Knicks fan.

“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl,” McNutt said after spotting the singer in the crowd.

The comment immediately gained traction online as Swifties rushed to defend the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

Within hours, fans resurfaced old interviews, photographs and past appearances linking Swift to the Knicks dating back more than a decade.

McNutt later acknowledged she had gotten it wrong and explained why she initially made the assumption.

Earlier in the postseason, Swift and Kelce attended a Knicks-Cavaliers playoff game in Cleveland. Given Kelce’s well-known ties to Ohio sports and the fact Swift was seated alongside him at the game, McNutt assumed the singer’s NBA allegiance leaned toward the Cavaliers.

“We just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé. Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia,” McNutt told TMZ.

The longtime ESPN analyst said that context shaped her reaction when she spotted Swift courtside at Madison Square Garden during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“I did not know. I apologize if I’m wrong, and apparently I’m wrong.”

Taylor Swift’s Knicks Fandom Goes Back Years

While many sports fans have recently associated Swift with the NFL because of Kelce, her Knicks connection stretches much further back.

In a 2013 interview with Time magazine, Swift revealed she had developed a fondness for the franchise after forming a friendship with former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife Alexis.

“I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool,” Swift said.

When told the Knicks were struggling at the time, Swift dismissed the concern.

“I love them, though. Why does that matter?” she said.

Her ties to the franchise began even earlier.

Swift revealed she performed at a Knicks Kids Talent Competition at Madison Square Garden when she was young, an experience that left a lasting impression.

“Ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks,” she said.

Swift’s Knicks Credentials Receive Fresh Validation

McNutt’s apology gained even more attention as additional evidence of Swift’s fandom resurfaced online.

Fans shared photos of Swift with Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony from previous Knicks events, while others pointed to her long history of attending games after moving to New York.

Even McNutt admitted the receipts were convincing.

“She’s been in the trenches,” McNutt said.

The timing also underscored Swift’s investment in New York’s championship chase.

She attended Game 4 as the Knicks completed a historic 29-point comeback against the Spurs, moving within one victory of their first NBA championship since 1973. Wearing matching Knicks-inspired shirts with Este and Alana Haim, Swift celebrated alongside fellow fans after the final buzzer, further reinforcing her connection to the franchise.

Knicks Continue Drawing Celebrity Support

The Knicks’ remarkable playoff run has transformed Madison Square Garden into one of the most star-studded venues in sports.

Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, Fat Joe and countless other celebrities have regularly occupied courtside seats throughout the postseason.

Swift has now joined that list, though her presence sparked a different conversation — not about celebrity appearances, but about fandom.

For McNutt, the episode served as a reminder that some supporters have deeper ties to a team than many realize.

And thanks to a viral apology, Swift’s long-running relationship with the Knicks is no longer up for debate.