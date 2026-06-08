NBA Assigns Controversial Referee for Knicks-Spurs Game 3

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA Finals is certainly the most highly-anticipated event in the world of basketball, where each and every decision, sound of the whistle, and even the absence of a call have huge consequences.

With the New York Knicks having a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs, Game 3 is a must-win for the San Antonio Spurs.

However, even before the game started, the referees are the subject of a lot of discussions – and unfortunately, not for good ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reasons.

Tonight’s Officials for Knicks-Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Marc Davis (Crew Chief)

John Goble

Curtis Blair

Nick Buchert (Alternate)

The John Goble Problem: A Referee With Baggage Entering the Finals

John Goble is not a new name in officiating controversies. Earlier this postseason, Goble was suspended for three games and fined $20,000 following allegations of biased and unprofessional officiating during the Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2. The NBA also launched a separate investigation into his conduct after Austin Reaves confronted him on the court during the same series.

Even before this postseason, Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff publicly called Goble out in December 2025, stating that the referee “entered the game with a bias” against his team.

Honestly,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there have been no reports of any negative relations between Goble and Knicks or Spurs

Game 3 Pressure Cooker: Officiating Already Under the Microscope

Officiating has been an issue throughout these Finals. After Game 2, the NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report has verified that refs made no mistakes in the last two minutes — even a controversial kicked-ball play by Spurs big man Luke Kornet was included; however, the debate has been going on in a way.

In fact, earlier this playoff run, referee Tony Brothers was physically held back by players after a heated confrontation with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in a Spurs game, with Finch calling the referee’s behavior “completely unprofessional”.

That was a Spurs game as well, thereby giving even more explanation about how volatile the situations with the officiating can get with San Antonio ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌involved.

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher for New York

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are just two victories away from a possible sweep and their first title in more than fifty years. The Garden fans, the players, and the coaches cannot get distracted, and a referee with a suspension in his record calling the shots in the most important game of the year is just the kind of distraction New York does not need at ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌all.