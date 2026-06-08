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NBA Assigns Controversial Referee for Knicks-Spurs Game 3

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John Goble
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Crew chief John Goble #10 looks on during the second quarter of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA Finals is certainly the most highly-anticipated event in the world of basketball, where each and every decision, sound of the whistle, and even the absence of a call have huge consequences.

With the New York Knicks having a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs, Game 3 is a must-win for the San Antonio Spurs.

However, even before the game started, the referees are the subject of a lot of discussions – and unfortunately, not for good ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reasons.

Tonight’s Officials for Knicks-Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals

  •  Marc Davis (Crew Chief)
  •  John Goble
  •  Curtis Blair
  •  Nick Buchert (Alternate)

The John Goble Problem: A Referee With Baggage Entering the Finals

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is down 0-2 in the NBA Finals, but that hasn't stopped card collectors from driving his value through the roof.

GettyA controversial referee assignment has put Knicks-Spurs Game 3 under the spotlight before the ball is even tipped.

John Goble is not a new name in officiating controversies. Earlier this postseason, Goble was suspended for three games and fined $20,000 following allegations of biased and unprofessional officiating during the Lakers vs. Thunder Game 2. The NBA also launched a separate investigation into his conduct after Austin Reaves confronted him on the court during the same series.

Even before this postseason, Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff publicly called Goble out in December 2025, stating that the referee “entered the game with a bias” against his team.

Honestly,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there have been no reports of any negative relations between Goble and Knicks or Spurs

Game 3 Pressure Cooker: Officiating Already Under the Microscope

GettyKnicks-Spurs Game 3 comes with a referee assignment that could become the biggest talking point of the night.

Officiating has been an issue throughout these Finals. After Game 2, the NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report has verified that refs made no mistakes in the last two minutes — even a controversial kicked-ball play by Spurs big man Luke Kornet was included; however, the debate has been going on in a way.

In fact, earlier this playoff run, referee Tony Brothers was physically held back by players after a heated confrontation with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in a Spurs game, with Finch calling the referee’s behavior “completely unprofessional”.

That was a Spurs game as well, thereby giving even more explanation about how volatile the situations with the officiating can get with San Antonio ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌involved.

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher for New York

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are just two victories away from a possible sweep and their first title in more than fifty years. The Garden fans, the players, and the coaches cannot get distracted, and a referee with a suspension in his record calling the shots in the most important game of the year is just the kind of distraction New York does not need at ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌all.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for PFSN, Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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NBA Assigns Controversial Referee for Knicks-Spurs Game 3

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