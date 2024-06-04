Knicks Predicted to Land Star Who Is 2-Time Player of the Year

The New York Knicks continue to be a popular destination for two-time Player of the Year Zach Edey in 2024 NBA mock drafts. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley is the latest to project Edey to the Knicks with the No. 25 pick.

“The Knicks don’t have an opening at center right now, but that could change here shortly,” Buckley wrote in a June 4, 2024 article, “2024 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions from Latest Rumors.”

“Both Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa are ticketed for free agency, and if the Knicks make a significant commitment to even one—a new contract for Hartenstein could get pricey—they may have to get off of Mitchell Robinson and his eight-figure salary,” Buckley continued.

“If New York winds up with a hole in the middle, drafting Zach Edey would be a fascinating way to fill it. He’s nearly 7’4″ in socks with an almost 7’11” wingspan, and he is super-skilled around the basket as a post scorer, rebounder and rim protector.”

NBA Draft 2024: The New York Knicks Have 2 Potential Picks the Team Could Trade to Move Up

The Knicks are being mentioned as a popular landing spot for Edey, but there is no guarantee that New York will have a chance to land the former Purdue star. Edey has a wide range of draft projections with some predicting the big man could be a lottery pick.



If the Knicks did want to make a run at Edey, the team could look to package their two draft picks to move up in the first round. The same Bleacher Report mock has the Knicks taking Illinois wing Terrence Shannon Jr. with the No. 24 selection just before snagging Edey.

Knicks Rumors: New York May Need to Trade Up to Land Zach Edey

Edey is a bit of a polarizing prospect as the center represents more of an old school big man as the NBA continues to change. The star has not shown an ability to shoot from long range, an increasingly appealing skill to NBA teams. It is hard to argue with Edey’s production, not only his stats but leading the Boilermakers to the national championship game in 2024.

Edey posted a career-high 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2 assists per game in 39 starts for Purdue in 2023-24. It is this kind of production that landed Edey back-to-back Player of the Year awards.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo are much more bullish on Edey’s draft projections. The latest ESPN mock draft has Edey going to the Miami Heat at No. 15.

“Edey’s positional fit alongside Bam Adebayo would be a topic of discussion in Miami, but his productivity, physicality and intensity would surely be welcomed by the Heat, who have valued experience more than other teams at times,” Givony detailed in a May 31 article titled, “NBA mock draft: Pick predictions after withdrawal deadline.” “Edey slowly incorporated a 3-point shot into his offensive arsenal this past season, and he has the type of defensive versatility that could be useful alongside another big man in small doses.”

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, there is some buzz about the Knicks trading both of their picks. The challenge for New York is NBA free agency does not begin until days after the draft. If Edey remains on the board when New York is on the clock, the center will be hard to pass up as potential Isaiah Hartenstein insurance.