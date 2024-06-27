Knicks Strike Wild Trade for 5 Picks in 1st Moves After Mikal Bridges Deal

The New York Knicks have remained busy even after striking a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Heading into the 2024 NBA draft, the Knicks held the No. 25 and No. 26 picks.

New York selected French guard Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 selection, but moved the No. 26 pick in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Knicks landed a massive five future second-round picks from the Thunder in exchange for the No. 26 selection.

Oklahoma City selected Weber State guard Dillon Jones at No. 26. The Knicks announced the trade but did not provide the parameters on these future draft selections.

“Sources: OKC is sending five second round picks to the Knicks for Dillon Jones at No. 26,” Charania detailed in a June 26, 2024 message on X.

In a separate deal, New York acquired the No. 51 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft from the Washington Wizards, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. New York traded for a total of six draft picks on the opening night of the draft but added five selections if you subtract moving No. 26 to the Thunder.

The Knicks Saved About $3 Million by Trading the No. 26 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Thunder

It is easy to dismiss second-round picks as the players generally have a low hit rate, but the end of the first round does not usually produce stars either. This trade with Oklahoma City did two things for New York.

The Knicks were able to land a haul of future picks after moving five future first-round selections in the blockbuster deal for Bridges. Secondly, it provides the Knicks with some cap savings with the move.

“By trading out of No. 26 and stashing Pacome Dadiet – and replacing those picks by rostering two 2nd round picks on rookie minimum – Knicks could save a total of roughly $3 million in team salary for 2024-25, per @YossiGozlan,” SNYTV.com’s Ian Begley noted in a June 26 message on X. “Not clear yet if Dadiet will be stashed yet.”

OG Anunoby Signed a Massive $212 Million Deal With the Knicks

It's an official trend: The Thunder and Knicks make absurdist draft night trades https://t.co/fgLbjJ2nlg — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 27, 2024

New York was also able to re-sign OG Anunoby to a massive deal to prevent the wing from hitting NBA free agency. The news came less than 24 hours after the Knicks acquired Bridges.

“Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said in a June 26 message on X. “Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker.”

The Nova Knicks got even more Villanova-inspired after landing Bridges. Behind the scenes, Bridges appears to have been pushing his way to the Nets’ crosstown rival.

“Mikal Bridges’ side made it clear to Nets he wanted to be a Knick,” Begley detailed in a June 25 message on X. “But Nets didn’t have to trade him. Knicks made an offer BKN couldn’t refuse.”

It will be worth watching how the Knicks navigate the salary cap in the coming years with the addition of Bridges along with Anunoby’s new deal. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle both have player options in 2025. New York faces a decision on potential extensions for both star players.