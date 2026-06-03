Knicks vs Spurs Live Streaming: Where to Watch NBA Finals Game 1

The beginning of the end of the NBA playoffs is tonight. All roads lead to this moment for the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA Finals 2026 begin tonight with Game 1 of Knicks vs Spurs. Who will win and put their best foot forward? Fans everywhere will see firsthand following the tip-off.

Sports fans everywhere will be tuned in, especially with the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled on different nights, the MLB season in mid-swing, and the NFL in its offseason.

Here is what you need to know about the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Final Game 1, including the date, how to buy tickets to see it live, and where to watch NBA Finals 2026.

NBA Finals 2026 Game 1 Tickets: Where to Buy & More Info

Believe it or not, tickets are still available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. Tickets can still be purchased through Ticketmaster to attend the event.

Individual resale tickets can still be purchased for Game 1. On Ticketmaster, the most affordable tickets start at $673.97. Ticketmaster is also restricting purchases to individuals who live within a 150-mile radius of the Frost Bank Center. The website will determine this based on the address used on the credit card used to make the purchase.

NBA Finals 2026: Game 1 Date & Time

Wednesday, June 3rd, will be the Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here is what you need to know about the event schedule.

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals will be held at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The game is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST, with tip-off 10 minutes later, at 8:40 PM EST.

Where to Watch NBA Finals 2026: How to Watch in the USA, Canada, China, Spain, and the Philippines

Tonight’s game is the first of up to seven games. Whoever wins tonight’s game puts themselves in the driver’s seat. For basketball fans around the globe, there are many options when it comes to where to watch NBA Finals 2026.

For fans in the USA, ABC is the exclusive cable provider broadcasting the game. ABC can be live-streamed with YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, fans can turn to the ESPN app and ESPN Unlimited to see tonight’s game.

In Canada, fans can watch tonight’s Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 on TSN, NBA TV, and Sportsnet.

Fans of the Knicks and Spurs in China have a couple of options they can turn to. Tencent Sports and Migu Video are available to stream Game 1.

DAZN and NBA League Pass are available in Spain for basketball fans to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Finally, in the Philippines, there are a couple of options for eager fans to enjoy the game. NBA League Pass is a potential solution if it is available in your territory. The games can also be streamed on Prime Video, with select playoff content on Disney+.

For fans who want to watch on cable, local coverage in the Philippines is available on Pilipinas Live.

Considering that this is the first game of the NBA Finals, it is sure to be filled with action, drama, and stakes. This is must-see sports at its finest.