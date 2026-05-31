Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Ticket Prices Revealed: Cheapest Seats, Most Expensive Game

The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, and the demand to be in the building is real.

Within hours of the San Antonio Spurs closing out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, ticket prices for the series were already climbing. The matchup has everything: a historic drought, a generational talent, and the world’s most famous arena hosting a Finals game for the first time in decades.

Getting through the door is going to cost you.

How Much Do NBA Finals Tickets Cost?

According to Tickpick, the minimum price to attend any game in the Knicks vs. Spurs series starts at $2,000. Every single game in the series carries at least that price floor.

The most expensive ticket in the series is Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, where seats are listed at a minimum of $5,244.

Here is the full breakdown of get-in prices for each game:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — $2,015

Wednesday, June 3 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — Game 2: Friday, June 5 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — $2,430

Friday, June 5 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX — Game 3: Monday, June 8 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — $4,011

Monday, June 8 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — Game 4: Wednesday, June 10 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — $3,750

Wednesday, June 10 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — Game 5: Saturday, June 13 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX (if necessary) — $3,070

Saturday, June 13 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX (if necessary) — Game 6: Tuesday, June 16 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (if necessary) — $5,244

Tuesday, June 16 — Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (if necessary) — Game 7: Friday, June 19 — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX (if necessary) — $3,995

All games tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

Why Knicks vs. Spurs Demand Is So High

The matchup is driving prices from both ends. On the New York side, the Knicks have not been to the Finals since 1999. Madison Square Garden hosting a Finals game is an event the city has waited 27 years for. Tickets for Games 3, 4, and a potential Game 6 carry a premium that reflects that.

On the San Antonio side, Victor Wembanyama is playing in his first NBA Finals. The French star has been the most talked-about player in the league all season, and watching him on the biggest stage carries its own appeal. The Spurs beat the Thunder 111-103 in a Game 7 that went down to the wire on Saturday, with Julian Champagnie scoring 20 points and Stephon Castle adding 16 points, six rebounds and six assists to help close it out.

Wembanyama finished Game 7 with 22 points and seven rebounds in 42 minutes. He shot three of five from deep. He was not going to let this moment pass.

The series also carries a broader historical angle. Whichever team wins the 2026 title will be the eighth different franchise to win a championship in eight years, extending the longest such run of parity in NBA history.

Final Word

The Knicks and Spurs meeting in the Finals is the kind of matchup the league does not always get. Two iconic franchises, one fanbase starving for a title, and the best young player on the planet in the middle of it all.

The prices reflect that. A $2,000 floor to get in the door is steep by any measure, and $5,244 for a Game 6 seat at the Garden is the cost of a moment people will talk about for the rest of their lives.

Whether it is worth it depends entirely on how the series plays out. If the Knicks win it at home, nobody in that building will be thinking about what they paid.

That is what they are all hoping for.