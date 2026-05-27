NBA Makes Key Jersey Changes for New York Knicks For Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are on their way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the league is already beginning to treat them accordingly.

After many years of disappointments, New York is once again on the biggest stage, and there is a small but significant aspect to show it.

The Knicks dominated the Eastern Conference Finals, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers without losing a game and thus securing their spot in the Finals.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the other members of the team are currently on an 11-game winning streak, and it seems as if there is no one who can stop ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

NBA Finals Patch on Knicks Jerseys Confirms What Fans Have Been Waiting For

Per a post from @TheStrickland on X, the NBA is already selling New York Knicks jerseys with an official Finals patch stitched onto them.

The post showed Josh Hart’s No. 3 jersey in Knicks blue with the “Finals” logo on the upper back area.

It is a small thing, but for a fanbase that went 27 years without even sniffing the Finals, seeing that patch on a Knicks jersey means everything. Fans can already grab one over at nbastore.com.

With the update released to the public, the only question remaining is who New York will realistically play against.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are still fighting for the Western Conference Finals, with Oklahoma City currently ahead 3-2.

However, in any case, the Knicks will be the away team, since both the Thunder at 64-18 and the Spurs at 62-20 have better regular-season records than New York’s 53-29.

Games 3, 4, and possibly Game 6 will be hosted by Madison Square ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Garden.

How the New York Knicks Got to the 2026 NBA Finals

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York arrived in the Finals the hard way. The Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the first round, after that they swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and finally they eliminated Cleveland by taking four straight games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Certainly, all three times, they finally clinched the series on the road.

The Cavaliers were expected to be the toughest opponents, yet the Knicks finished them off with a 130-93 demolition in Game 4.

That victory made New York the Eastern Conference champions for the first time since 1999, and it was also the crowning of one of the most powerful postseason runs the franchise has ever had.