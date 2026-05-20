NBA World Reacts to Knicks Landry Shamet’s Game Saving Three vs Cavs in Game 1

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks were behind by 22 points with less than eight minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Cavaliers.

Jalen Brunson began to slowly reduce the deficit, and at the critical moment, Landry Shamet came through and did something the entire basketball world is still talking about.

Post-game social media was flooded with reactions as fans and journalists posted their analyses of X.

Shamet leveled the score at 99 by hitting a three-pointer that bounced around the rim before going in, almost driving MSG into a frenzy, with 44 seconds ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌remaining.

NBA Fans React to Landry Shamet’s Clutch Three-Pointer vs Cavaliers in ECF Game 1

Fan credits the coaching decision: “You have to give Mike Brown a lot of credit for playing Landry Shamet big minutes down the stretch. Landry played excellent on both ends, especially with his D on Mitchell. #Knicks”

OG Anunoby also talked about Landry Shamet’s contributions:”We’re never surprised. This is what he does. He’s an amazing player.”

Fan praises defensive assignment: “Landry Shamet on the Donovan Mitchell assignment was a gem #knicks”

Fan calls him a Knicks legend: “Jalen Brunson this and that but give a moment for landry shamet ! THE NEW YORK KNICKS LEGEND WE NEEDED”

Fan says he’s going down in Knicks lore: “Shoutout Landry Shamet for that monster 3 ball to tie the game that bounced around. He deserves his respect, this man is going down in Knicks lore as a hero. Let’s not forgot those threes.”

Fan highlights defense over the threes: “Landry Shamet hit those huge threes but his defensive was unbelievable during that run in the fourth. Huge move playing him over Hart there. #knicks”

Knicks video account shares Brown’s full quote: “Mike Brown praises Landry Shamet’s performance tonight: ‘He was fantastic. He was the difference in the ballgame tonight on both ends of the floor.”

SNY reporter Ian Begley sums it up: “Mike Brown called Landry Shamet ‘the difference in the ballgame on both ends of the floor’ in Knicks’ 22-point 4th quarter comeback in Game 1.”

Landry Shamet Ties the Game and Helps Knicks Complete Historic ECF Comeback

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Cavaliers had a 22-point lead, 93-71, with 7:40 still remaining in the game, and they appeared to be absolutely dominating. However, Brunson initiated a series of aggressive moves; the Garden fans became energized; and the Knicks gradually managed to reduce the difference hold by hold.

Mikal Bridges scored a three-pointer from the corner to bring the deficit down to one possession, then Shamet’s basket tied it. Cleveland’s Sam Merrill had an opportunity for the winner in regulation but failed to make a three-pointer.

New York entered overtime and went ahead by outscoring the Cavs 14-3 in the extra period to win 115-104.

Shamet ended with a plus-25, went 3-for-3 from the three-point line, and was even on his defensive assignment in the last few minutes against Donovan Mitchell.

Mike Brown, the coach, stated that on both ends of the floor, Shamet was the difference which is really saying something when you consider that Brunson scored 38 points and almost single-handedly led the team back into the game.

Choosing to play Shamet rather than Josh Hart in those final minutes was a very brave decision by Brown. It achieved the desired effect. Furthermore, Shamet will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, so his performance might very well be used as evidence for his argument.

New York has taken the lead in the series, 1-0. Shamet demonstrated that he is reliable when it matters most, and that is the sort of player you definitely want around for the latter stages of a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌series.